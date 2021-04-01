Sixers Veteran Critiques Ben Simmons’ Offensive Game

Ben Simmons admitted that he needs to get his “s*** together” when addressing his offensive woes the other night. It’s rare to hear players speak that openly when they’re down. Now one of his most well-respected veteran teammates has chimed in with an equally honest assessment.

Philadelphia 76ers wing player Danny Green was asked what he’s seen offensively from Simmons during his four-game slide. The three-time NBA champion provided some thoughtful criticism on Simmons’ game, explaining how he needs to slow the pace down and be more patient at times. The 6-foot-11 point guard is just faster than everybody else and his teammates can’t always catch up.

“I think just taking his time and not making too many fast, quick-speed decisions, learning how to shift gears,” Green told reporters after Thursday’s shootaround. “If he goes fast, he’s very good at getting to the basket strong with his speed, but he’s got to let us have a chance to catch up to him. Let the defense flatten out a little, and just taking his time.”

Green also pointed out that Joel Embiid’s absence has created a challenging dynamic. Opponents have been doubling Simmons since backup center Dwight Howard is more one-dimensional, a guy who likes to post up in the “dunker spot” whereas Embiid can stretch the floor with his jump shooting.

The #Sixers have had success with running double screens as of late. Great job by Ben Simmons finding Dwight Howard for the lob: pic.twitter.com/bdgHOeSxBR — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) March 31, 2021

“Him just figuring it out, picking his spots, especially with the guys being in and out and who he’s playing with,” Green said. “When teams are double-teaming and we have him and Dwight on the floor, him trying to figure out the spacing. It’s been tough because Dwight’s in the dunker spot. He’s used to going to the dunker, so he has to find space and cut from where he’s at to be able to give us that outlet when they’re doubling Tobias [Harris].”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Green Showers Love on Coach Doc Rivers

Everyone loves Doc Rivers. He is the definition of a players’ coach who garners extra respect since he played in the NBA. Rivers toiled for 14 seasons and battled against all-time greats like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson. His new troops appreciate that and it shows in the way he commands the locker room.

“I played for a bunch of coaches, but Doc brings a different perspective,” Green said. “Because he’s one that played back in his day, not that they [Green’s other coaches] didn’t but he played at this level.”

Ben Simmons says accountability was "100 percent" a problem for the Sixers last year. He says "the maturity has definitely risen" with the addition of Doc Rivers and veterans Dwight Howard and Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/MJnrWyBJ0h — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) December 4, 2020

Green was referring to previous stints playing for Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs), Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors), Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers). The comment wasn’t mean to disrespect any of those great leaders, it’s just that Rivers is a little more relatable on and off the court.

“He brings a different perspective on everything, like the things he went through injustice-wise,” Green said. “He also coached for many organizations and had many different players so his offensive repertoire is pretty special. Some of the things he sees he takes ownership of, not a lot of coaches do that. It’s refreshing to see at times. If they [Sixers coaches] do make a mistake they own up to it as well and it kind of goes around the room. We all take accountability for our mishaps.”

Sixers End Road Trip Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Sixers’ exhausting six-game road trip comes to a close tonight (April 1) in Cleveland. The Cavaliers (17-30) have had their number to date after sweeping two prior meetings this season. No one is looking past this one, especially not with the recent news that Embiid is on his way back. A win over Cleveland would make them 4-2 on the road trip.

“A win in Cleveland would be big for us, especially for this trip,” Tobias Harris said. “It would be good to redeem ourselves after dropping two straight. We need that win but we got to do it in a way where we feel good about it … it’s the mentality of on to the next one but we need it.”