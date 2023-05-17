Daryl Morey Reveals Joel Embiid ‘Disappointed’ Over Sixers Trade, Doc Rivers

Daryl Morey spoke to the media for the first time after the Philadelphia 76ers fired Doc Rivers as their head coach. While talking with reporters, Morey revealed how Joel Embiid felt about both Rivers’ firing and the trade the Sixers made.

Morey delved into Embiid’s rapport with Rivers as well as how Embiid felt about a trade the Sixers made.

“They had a strong relationship,” Embiid said. “I have to make tough calls all the time a trades. Joel was disappointed in—some of it was (that) he didn’t know the player we were getting in the trade who ended up helping us, but he was disappointed in the players that went out. I think it’s natural to be very close with the people in the locker room.”

Morey didn’t name names, but it’s likely he was referring to the trade they made at the trade deadline when they traded Matisse Thybulle, who had been on the team since 2019, for Jalen McDaniels. Thybulle was out of the rotation before being traded, but McDaniels too lost his rotation spot in the playoffs.

According to Morey, Embiid was surprised by the trade, but now, Morey has to convince him to buy into Rivers’ replacement.

“He was very close with Coach Rivers, and yeah, he was shocked about the change,” Morey said. “It’s my job to help convince him that the new coach is someone that he’ll have a great relationship with as well.”

Rasheed Wallace Criticizes Doc Rivers

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace, who played for Rivers on the Boston Celtics, criticized his former coach for not doing enough in his role on “That’s What Sheed Said.”

“You gotta get somebody in there that the players respect,” Wallace said. “He doesn’t make adjustments. That’s just from being in the locker room with him for that one season. That seems to always be his biggest knock. If his team is up, you don’t have to coach s*** then. When you are in the trenches, and you are going against another team and another good coach, you’ve gotta be more than a locker room manager.”

Wallace revealed that Rivers wanted his players to make adjustments instead of him as the coach.

“He depends more on the players to make those adjustments, but coach, you have to come in there and make adjustments as well, especially when what you’re trying hasn’t worked.”

James Harden & Doc Rivers Was ‘Never Great’

Following Rivers’ firing, NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne revealed on “The Anthony Gargano Show” the extent of Harden’s and Rivers’ issues with one another, particularly off the court.

“The Harden-Doc Rivers thing was never great,” Shelburne said. “There was a lot behind it. There was this team meeting I had heard about where Doc tried to say something about (Harden) going out on the road and how does that look, and how does that look to your teammates. If you’re going to do that, you’ve really got to show up in the game. There was a lot of trying to hold James accountable in certain ways.”