Sixers Co-Owner Buying Stake in Cleveland Guardians: Report

The holidays are a time for giving and acquiring minority stakes in professional sports franchises. According to FOX8’s P.J. Ziegler, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner David S. Blitzer is close to purchasing a 35% stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians are the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians. The mega-deal includes a path for Blitzer to take over the franchise from principal owner Larry Dolan, per Ziegler. No financial terms were disclosed and the Dolan family wouldn’t comment on the report, other than to confirm the two sides have had “meaningful discussions.” Stay tuned.

Statement from Paul Dolan on the David Blitzer report: "While I can confirm meaningful discussions with David Blitzer about purchasing a minority ownership interest in the Cleveland Guardians, we can't comment any further." #Guardians — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 20, 2021

According to a report from Sportico, the deal is a “complex negotiation” which includes equity from the Dolan family as well as Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman. Interesting note: the talks could still fall apart, per Sportico.

Blitzer is co-managing partner and minority owner of the Sixers and New Jersey Devils. He and Joshua Harris also own a 5% minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers and attempted to purchase the New York Mets in 2020. Operating under Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), they also own Crystal Palace FC of the English Premier League along with the Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League) and the Binghamton Devils (AHL affiliate). Blitzer is worth approximately $1.3 billion, per New York Post.

Meek Mill, Reform Alliance Surprise Kids

Reform Alliance and the Philadelphia 76ers recently held a special VIP experience for more than 25 children negatively impacted by an unjust probation system. Kids played basketball with famed Philly rapper Meek Mill and sat courtside during the Sixers-Heat game on December 15. They were also treated to a private dinner and question-and-answer session with head coach Doc Rivers.

“I ain’t really have anyone to change my life at a young age,” Mill told The Associated Press. “I’m just one of the lucky ones. If I could help one person, they ask me about helping a million people at Reform, but if I could help one person, that’s enough for me.”

Before tonight’s game, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Elton Brand and more are hosting kids from around Philadelphia who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system for REFORM Alliance Night #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Y0jhq5zhHh — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) December 15, 2021

Reform Alliance was founded by Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, co-chairman and Sixers co-owner. Sixers managing partner Joshua Harris was also on hand to greet children and raise awareness. The organization was established to help curb systemic racism, specifically for people stuck in endless probation cycles.

Matisse Thybulle Takes Third in DPOY Rankings

Matisse Thybulle has jumped up to third on NBA.com’s Defensive Ladder, the ranking system used to determine the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. He fell right behind Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

Surprisingly, All-Star center Joel Embiid didn’t collect any votes. Thybulle has been thriving without Ben Simmons around as the Sixers’ defensive stopper.

“Thybulle has stepped up as the team’s first on-ball option,” wrote Steve Aschburner. “The players he guards are shooting 8.6% worse in overall field-goal accuracy, second only to Minnesota’s Patrick Beverley (minus 9.6%). Thybulle also ranks in the Top 10 individually in deflections and steals.”