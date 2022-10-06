De’Anthony Melton Takes Home Unique Award in Sixers Home Debut

This offseason was filled with turnover for the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office have put in a ton of work in attempting to create the ideal supporting cast to elevate the Sixers’ roster to true championship contenders. One of the players who is expected to play a major role in this is De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers added the springy guard in a draft night trade for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. With his second preseason game under his belt, Melton is already taking home some special hardware.

De’Anthony Melton earned the Big Energy Chain after his first game in a #Sixers uniform at Wells Fargo Center. He was obviously pumped … #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/2R2qWeuFfL — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 6, 2022

Melton earned the ‘Big Energy Chain’ for his performance against the Cavaliers. The former Grizzlies standout ended with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in his 15 minutes of play.

What is the Big Energy Chain?

While Melton is the first recipient of it this season, this is not the first time the Big Energy Chain has appeared within the Sixers organization. It was a tradition that originated from Doc Rivers and Sixers’ strength and conditioning coach Ben Kenyon during the 2020-21 season. Joel Embiid was most notably seen wearing it on the bench while sitting out a game.

Guess who's rocking the Big Energy Chain tonight? Good vibes only headed into the postseason. pic.twitter.com/gVdEfM5xS4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 16, 2021

When asked about his debut at the Wells Fargo Center by Heavy’s Mike Gregor, Melton first joked about how happy he was to be given the chain. He then stated, “It was great coming out here and seeing all the fans. Them cheering. I know they’re really passionate out here, so I just wanted to come out here, play hard and play together.” The Sixers accomplished their goal and secured a 113-112 victory in their second preseason matchup of the year.

Melton’s Role on the Sixers

While rotations should not be read into too deeply in the preseason, it is clear Melton will be a key part of the Sixers bench unit. Last season in Memphis he averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in his 22.7 minutes per game. Melton also shot 37.4% on three-pointers while attempting 5.1 per game.

His two-way ability is a welcomed addition to a Sixers bench that has been lacking these types of players. Melton showed the madness that he can bring to the court in this matchup. His defensive instincts are clearly impressive and he created havoc for the Cavs in a way that went beyond the stat sheet. Through his 32 minutes of preseason play, Melton has already tallied 4 steals and two blocks.

De'Anthony Melton: Turnover ✅ Melton for three: ✅pic.twitter.com/FXRyfKPYML — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) October 6, 2022

The competition for bench minutes is deeper than ever on the Sixers. However, Melton’s athleticism and overall well-rounded play make him a clean fit within the rotation. He likely will be used by rotating in along with Maxey and Harden for the other guard role. However, if Matisse Thybulle continues to struggle with his shot Melton could also slide into his role. While Melton does not have as eye-popping of defensive abilities as Thybulle, his balanced play more than makes up for this deficit. Regardless of how it shakes out, the early signs coming out of the Sixers surrounding Melton and the rest of the team have been extremely positive.