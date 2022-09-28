New Sixers’ Addition Raves About Tyrese Maxey’s ‘Contagious’ Work Ethic

With the Philadelphia 76ers training camp underway, the team is beginning to get familiar with each other. It was an exciting offseason as the team made some notable win-now additions by adding quality rotation players. One of the most intriguing additions is De’Anthony Melton, whom the Sixers added in a draft night trade.

In exchange for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick, the Sixers added the springy guard who will be expected to have an increased role in Philadelphia. Melton was quick to spread praise to his teammates and shared how much of an impression Tyrese Maxey has made on him already. According to Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Melton stated after practice:

“He’s a quick, decisive guard. He’s able to get downhill, but he can pull up on you at any time and he’s very good at getting to the paint and finishing and stuff like that. It’s his offensive game, it’s evolving as he gets older.” Melton went on to talk about the 21-year-old’s work ethic as well, “Besides the basketball, he’s just a really good dude. He’s down to earth, he’s laughing all the time, but his work ethic is his biggest thing. Just talking with him, the time we worked out, he said it was his second workout already. I was like ‘Bro it’s like 9 a.m.!’ but his work ethic is the biggest thing. It’s contagious for this team, too.” Per Ky Carlin.

The Addition of De’Anthony Melton

It is great to see that Melton and Maxey have gotten off on the right foot as the two spent time this summer working out together. The former Grizzlies guard said the two participated in several open runs together to begin getting familiar with each other’s styles of play. Melton won MVP of the Drew League this summer and was also singled out by Doc Rivers for the impact his defense has made early on in training camp. Melton, Maxey, and James Harden were also the last three players to remain on the court following the opening day of practice.

The last three @sixers on the court after day one: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and De’Anthony Melton. Count the misses 😏 pic.twitter.com/p5DKAZVgq0 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) September 27, 2022

Melton was initially drafted by Daryl Morey during his time with the Rockets but was traded to the Suns before playing a game. He then went on to play for the Grizzlies the past three seasons where he has had his best years. In his 22.7 minutes per game last year, Melton averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1. 4 steals per game. His athleticism, defense, and ball-handling are expected to play a major role in the Sixers’ second unit production this season.

Expectations for Tyrese Maxey

Another Sixers guard that will be exciting to watch this season is Tyrese Maxey. The Kentucky product took a massive step forward last season with an increased opportunity to play. He saw massive growth in each statistical category and even ascended to the third-best three-point shooter in the NBA.

His rapid rise to one of the foundational pieces of the Sixers has been impressive and he appears to just be getting started. With a full season to continue building chemistry with Harden, there is plenty of reason for optimism. Maxey was further unlocked as a scorer following the addition of Harden as his points per game rose from 16.9 to 18.7 points per game following the trade.

Maxey has shown one of the most impressive work ethics across the NBA and an unwavering commitment to getting better. It will be exciting to see what new layers he has added when he takes the court this year. For now, it is clear his desire to improve has already made a strong impression on Melton and the rest of the team.