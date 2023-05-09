Callie Rivers, Doc Rivers’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Callie Rivers Curry was born to Kristen and Doc Rivers on September 17, 1989. The Philadelphia 76ers coach was at the time playing for the Atlanta Hawks. Rivers Curry grew up with three brothers, Jeremiah, Austin and Spencer. She and her husband, Brooklyn Nets star Seth Curry, have two children together and are expecting a third.

Here’s what you need to know about Callie Rivers Curry, Doc Rivers’ daughter:

1. Callie Rivers Curry Played Volleyball in High School & College & Now Co-Hosts a Reality TV Podcast

Rivers Curry grew up in Winter Park, Florida, and attended Winter Park High School in 2007, where she was a star of the volleyball team, her bio on the Florida Gators website states. The sport wasn’t really on her radar at first, as she admitted, “I thought volleyball was too girly for me. I hated volleyball because there was cheerleading in it. Then I started playing it and I liked it,” she told the Gainesville Sun.

She had a successful high school volleyball career, and her bio indicated that she was picked as the 2006 Gatorade Florida high school Player of the Year and was a three-time PrepVolleyball.com All-America selection in 2004, 2005 and 2006. It adds that Rivers Curry “set the Winter Park High School career records for kills (1,394), attempts (2,356) and blocks (184.5) and ranked second in digs and aces and third in hitting percentage all-time.”

She then attended the University of Florida from 2007 to 2010, studying telecommunications, and had four excellent seasons with the volleyball team. In her first year, she was named to the 2007 SEC all-freshman team, and in her senior year, she was an AVCA honorable mention All-America selection. Curry Rivers pursued a professional career after college and played for the Leonas de Ponce in the Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenina de Puerto Rico.

During her time playing college volleyball, her father described her as “the brains of the operation,” he told the Boston Herald, adding that “She loves school, and that’s good.”

Rivers Curry is a frequent guest co-host of the “Bachelor Party” podcast next to The Ringer’s Juliet Litman. The two women discuss the latest in reality TV, especially “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” She worked as an executive at the sports division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and said she initially tried her hand at sports broadcasting but did not like it, she told Beyond the W.

2. Callie Rivers Curry Has 3 Brothers & She Said It Made Her Grow Up a ‘Tomboy’

Rivers Curry has three brothers, one older and two younger, and they had a big impact on her. “If you grow up with all boys, you act like a tomboy,” she told the Gainesville Sun.

“I was really aggressive,” she continued. “You have to be in a family of all boys. If you’re not, you’re not going to get what you want. I think it helps with sports, especially because boys roughhouse a lot more. They play tag. I don’t think I ever had Barbie dolls. We’d just play basketball or go swimming or play tag.”

Her older brother is Jeremiah Rivers, who played basketball at Georgetown University and Indiana University. He then played a year in Serbia before joining the NBA G-League’s Maine Red Claws, according to NBC Sports. He’s the founder of Player Edition, an athlete NFT launch community platform, according to his LinkedIn.

She has two younger brothers, Austin Rivers, who is an NBA star, and Spencer Rivers, who works with Doc Rivers in the Sixers organization. Austin Rivers now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but previously played for his father at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers Curry shared that she’s happy her brother is now being coached by someone else as she said, “I think everyone kind of needs their own thing. You have to create your own lane, like I wouldn’t say that my brother playing for my dad was the easiest thing ever… I’m glad he went somewhere else and figured it out. I think he’s a much better player today because of it,” she shared on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

Her youngest brother, Spencer Rivers, works for the Sixers as a Skill Development Coach. He graduated with a sociology degree from the University of California Irvine, where he played college ball.

3. Callie Rivers Curry Began Dating NBA Star Seth Curry, Joining 2 Major Basketball Families

"I wanted to just smack him. I'm not kidding either. I was going to go over and see my grandkids on Sunday, and now I'm rethinking that now from that performance" 😂 – Doc Rivers on his son-in-law Seth Curry's 32-point performance off the bench tonight pic.twitter.com/xKpEvkQ9GI — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 26, 2023

Doc Rivers’ daughter began dating Seth Curry, who is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Doc Rivers and Dell Curry played against each other in the 1980s and 1990s and have known each other for a long time, and the relationship between their children brought the two families closer together.

“I’ve known Dell and [his wife] Sonya for 100 years,” Doc Rivers told Andscape. “It’s very natural. Two good families, so it’s pretty cool. Dell and I don’t really talk about it. We played in a golf tournament together. We’ve always kind of been tight. It’s been a really natural union.”

As for Warriors star Steph Curry, he said there was a lot of common ground between Rivers Curry and his brother, both having come from large families. “There are a lot of shared experiences in terms of Doc and my dad being in the game for so long and still a part of the game in certain capacities,” he added, in reference to his father working as a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets.

The connections don’t stop there, however, as Austin Rivers and Seth Curry played together at Duke in 2011-12, and the two families got to know each other better watching the two boys play. Austin Rivers said he was a bit worried when he first found out that his older sister was dating an NBA player. “When you hear your sister is dating an NBA player, you’re like, ‘Oh s***,'” he recalled to Andscape.

“NBA players travel a lot,” he continued. “There is a reputation. You don’t want your sister to get hurt. But when I heard it was Seth, I was relieved because he is one of the guys that act the right way.” Doc Rivers said yes without hesitation when Seth Curry asked his future father-in-law for his blessing before he proposed, the Sixers coach shared. “I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

“He’s such a gentleman,” he continued. “As a father, that is all you want. He just called me and asked like normal people. I always tell people, ‘We’re all normal people at the end of the day.’ I told him, ‘Great, and absolutely.’ But I think he knew I’d say that.”

Doc Rivers then went on to praise Dell and Sonya Curry for raising their kids “right.” Seth Curry ended up proposing to Rivers Curry on February 14, 2019, at a dinner with friends and family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

4. Callie Rivers Curry & Seth Curry Married in September 2019 & Soon After, Doc Rivers Became Seth Curry’s Coach

Callie Rivers Curry and Seth Curry tied the knot on September 14, 2019, in a lavish ceremony in Malibu, California. Curry’s brother Steph Curry was his best man for the ceremony while the couple’s daughter Carter, who was one at the time, was helped down the aisle by her cousins, Steph and Ayesha Curry’s daughters Riley and Ryan Curry, Inside Weddings reported.

On February 14, 2020, Rivers Curry posted a tribute to her husband for Valentine’s Day, writing, “a year ago today you asked me to spend the rest of our lives together. this past couple of years has been the best of my life. through ups and downs you are always level & most of the times it’s what makes me feel most secure (& other times it makes me lose my mind that you don’t lose your mind like my crazy a**) anyways love you more today than i did yesterday and less than i will tmrw.”

The connection between the Riverses and the Currys got even more complicated when Doc Rivers became his son-in-law’s coach in Philadelphia for a couple of years. Then, in 2022, Seth Curry was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, despite his wife practically begging her father not to trade him.

“Trading Seth, I had to deal with my daughter … who had two young babies,” Doc Rivers shared on “Back On the Record with Bob Costas.” He said the night before the trade, as the rumors were circulating about it, his daughter called him and asked if it was going to happen.

“And I said, ‘You know, Callie, I can’t…’” he recalled. She replied, “‘I’m your daughter!’ That was a tough one,” he shared. “Well, she ended up in Brooklyn and she is the happiest ever. And for me, I can still get in my car and in 90 minutes, I can be in Brooklyn, so it turned out okay.”

5. Callie Rivers Curry & Seth Curry Have 2 Children Together & Are Expecting a Third

The couple has two kids together. Their daughter Carter Lynn Curry was born on May 9, 2018. Seth Curry said Carter called Coach Rivers “Papa Doc,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m sure he’s going to spoil her a little more the older she gets with more stuff she can play with and have, but he’s been great,” Curry said of his father-in-law. “He’s had a lot of energy around her. You just see how much he loves his grandkids.”

The couple welcomed their son Cash Curry in November 2021. On April 27, 2023, Rivers Curry announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with their third child, writing simply, “tres,” along with several photos of her baby bump.

Rivers Curry described motherhood as an “amazing” experience in an interview with Beyond the W. “It’s an unexplainable feeling, like, seeing something that you created and then watching her grow, it’s just been amazing,” she spilled.