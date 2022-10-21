Doc Rivers Reveals Concerning Joel Embiid Injury News Following On-Court Struggles

It does not take an advanced basketball eye to realize that Joel Embiid has not looked quite right to start the NBA season. The Philadelphia 76ers‘ superstar has struggled to find his flow and looked a step behind on both sides of the court. Through two games Embiid has averaged 20.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 5.0 turnovers. The biggest concerns fall with his efficiency as Embiid has shot just 15-39 (38.5%) from the field and 2-9 (22.2%) on three-point attempts. While Embiid has traditionally started the year slow and there is still plenty of time for him to find his stride, his struggles have played a major role in the Sixers’ 0-2 start.

When speaking to the media on Monday, following the loss to the Bucks, Doc Rivers revealed an injury battle Embiid quietly faced. He mentioned that Embiid suffered plantar fasciitis during the offseason and it impacted his ability to train. This is in addition to the surgery that the big man had on both hands to repair the torn ligament on his shooting hand and an injury to the non-dominant index finger.

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason, which has contributed to his conditioning not being at its best early in the year. Rivers said Embiid isn’t bothered by that now, that he expects him to get into better shape and a better rhythm. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 21, 2022

What is Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar Fasciitis is a common injury occurring to one’s heel. It involves inflammation of the thick band of tissue running across the bottom of the foot that connects the heel bone to the toes (called the plantar fascia). This ligament essential serves as a shock absorber when a person runs or walks. The injury is common in athletes and the biggest symptom is stabbing pain. There is no set reason for its cause but tends to develop due to an overstretching or overuse of the ligament.

There is no true cure for the injury other than rest and ice. Some patients undergo therapy or various stretching techniques to ease the pain, but it essentially just takes time to heal. The most drastic examples of plantar fasciitis have resulted in surgery which typically takes six to twelve months to recover from.

This is one of the worst quarters Joel Embiid has ever played. So sloppy. Constant pouting. Low energy. When are we getting the MVP revenge year? pic.twitter.com/XH9xWNgTPQ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 21, 2022

Embiid seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario in addressing the injury this offseason. His minutes have not been impacted as he has played a total of 73 minutes through the first two games. However, Embiid did joke that he spent all summer on the couch during media day. While most took it as a joke coming from the normally sarcastic superstar, he may have been serious in this admission.

Embiid’s Injury Outlook:

It is strange that this is being released to the public following the first two games of the season rather than in preseason or on media day. The injury does not seem to be something that is a major concern to anyone within the Sixers organization. In fairness to Embiid and the Sixers, extended time off in the offseason would be something that contributed to the lack of rhythm.

The superstar has appeared a step slow on both sides of the court and his fitness could be a reason why. If it had not been for James Harden’s throwback eruption in both games, the Sixers likely would not have even found themselves in either game. Embiid has been known to start seasons slowly and will undoubtedly get himself back to his desired form as the season progresses. If and when he returns to his superstar form, this Sixers team has scary potential, but both Embiid and the team have some major work to do.

Joel Embiid’s first 18 games last season:

23.8 PPG, 11 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 43.9% FG, 37.1% 3PT Joel Embiid’s 50 games after that:

33 PPG, 12 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 51.7% FG, 37% 3PT — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) October 19, 2022

It is somewhat concerning to be hearing injury whispers this early into the season. Embiid played a career-high 68 games last season and was praised for the impressive level of fitness he came into the season with. There is still a long season ahead for the Sixers and getting their superstar back on the right foot will be priority number one. The status of the injury will be one to watch moving forward.