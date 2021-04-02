Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Updates Joel Embiid’s Status

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to welcome their MVP center back on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid has been nursing a bone bruise in his knee since March 12, but the team announced he’s been responding well to on-court work and conditioning.

The Sixers have gone 9-3 in Embiid’s absence, including posting a 4-2 record on their recently completed road trip. No small feat considering the All-Star big man was the leading candidate for NBA MVP. He is averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks in 31 games this season. Philadelphia has been starting Mike Scott in his place after trading Tony Bradley away, with Dwight Howard getting huge minutes off the bench.

Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds in 26 minutes on Thursday night in a 114-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The entire Sixers bench was crucial in the victory as they accounted for 57% of the team’s total offense (65 points). Shake Milton scored a game-high 27 points while Matisse Thybulle continued his case for Defensive Player of the Year.

“I was extremely proud,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “I think them just coming in there and imposing their will defensively and being scrappy. Just having that energy.”

It’s only going to get better when Embiid returns from injury. Head coach Doc Rivers was asked how the offense has changed without Embiid in the lineup and, surprisingly, he didn’t see much difference.

“I mean, we didn’t really change much. I just think the stretch of playing without him, other guys have kind of found their niche a little bit,” Rivers said. “When he’s on the floor I think we’ll have a better idea of what to run, having him in makes our second unit deeper as well.”

Sixers Talk ‘Rest vs. Rust’ Moving Forward

The Sixers are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets played one extra game so the two teams are jockeying back and forth for the top spot. But it’s never too early to start thinking about the playoff picture. Rivers was recently asked how he might balance resting his players versus keeping them in to pursue the No. 1 seed. He’s leaving it up to the trainers and scientists.

“I don’t get that involved in it,” Rivers said. “I let our scientists and everybody else who works in that area tell me, and they’ll tell me when guys need rest or when guys need to play more, sometimes that’s the case. We’re going to try and do it the right way. We want to go into the playoffs fresh and healthy but you also want the top seed so you got to balance it.”

The Sixers are coming off a long road trip where they went 4-2 with key wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Of course, they also fell to two Western Conference powerhouses in the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. It’s all about surviving and moving on to the next one.

“When you win, you want short-term memory,” Rivers said. “When you lose, you want short-term memory as well. You just want to keep focused on the next job.”

Not Worried About What Vincent Poirier Said

Meanwhile, Rivers admitted he had a conversation with departed center Vincent Poirier. The former Sixer threw shade at the head coach for not saying goodbye to him following the trade that sent him packing. Poirier was eventually cut by the New York Knicks and may head overseas to Europe. Rivers isn’t one to get mired in a muddy back and forth.

“I don’t get involved in that crap,” Rivers said. “Vince and I have talked. That kind of talk and all that kind of stuff, that’s for, I guess that’s for the newspapers.”