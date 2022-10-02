Doc Rivers Tempers Expectations for Sixers Starters in Preseason

The five-month drought without Philadelphia 76ers basketball is finally over as the on-court activities have started back up. The team will now take its next step toward the start of the season by facing up with the Brooklyn Nets in the first preseason game. The matchup is set to tip off at 7:30 EST and take place in Brooklyn. NBA coaches tend to have different mindsets for how to utilize their players in these types of preseason opportunities and Doc Rivers recently gave a window into his thought process.

When speaking to reporters following the Sunday morning practice, Rivers was asked if the presumed starters will be playing in the matchup. The veteran coach clearly is making rest more of the priority and replied that-

“Not many of them, but a couple may. It’s still not really decided, honestly. At least three will sit,” stated Doc Rivers per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Will James Harden Play?

The biggest question that most Sixers fans are looking for an answer to is what version of James Harden is going to suit up this year. This preseason matchup would be the first chance to see the 33-year-old in live action. This also would be Harden’s first time returning to Brooklyn following the mid-season trade that landed him in Philadelphia.

The former 2017-18 MVP also downplayed the importance of the matchup to him when speaking to the media. He pointed out that it was just a preseason game and did not expect much harsh reaction from the Brooklyn fans. Throughout the two seasons he spent with the Nets, Harden suited up for just 80 games. It is worth noting that Ben Simmons is expected to make his debut for Brooklyn in the preseason matchup.

Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut tomorrow vs the Sixers, team says. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 2, 2022

Expectations for the Sixers

While this will be a game that the top players do not believe holds much weight, it is still a valuable opportunity for the members of the Sixers who are not as proven to showcase what they can do. The Sixers roster currently holds 17 players and the team will be required to cut down to 15 ahead of the regular season’s start.

With the first opportunity against an opponent, the Sixers members at the bottom of the roster will be sure to put their best performance forward. This is especially the case for players like Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz, Trevelin Queen, Isaiah Joe, and Charles Bassey. These last three names seem to be especially in need of a strong performance in order to ensure they make the cut.

.@JHarden13 putting on a show from the logo ✋ pic.twitter.com/yL4Zy7ElhE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 2, 2022

Regardless of who suits up, this game will be much more focused on the quality of play rather than the results. Several members of the Sixers have discussed the growing pains of learning to play together in training camp, and this is a valuable opportunity to see how it stacks up against an opposing team.

This will be the first of four preseason matchups the Sixers are set to play. Following the Monday Night matchup, they will return home for a preseason matchup with the Clevland Cavaliers on Wednesday. There are roughly two weeks until the official NBA season starts. The Nets matchup will be the first look at several new members of the Sixers on the court, but clearly is not one the team is putting much stock in.