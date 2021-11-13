Doc Rivers ‘Hates’ One Thing About Sixers Emerging Star

It’s been a learning process for Tyrese Maxey this season, one where the second-year guard has exceeded all expectations. But Doc Rivers still wants to coach him hard and hasn’t been afraid to announce his mistakes. The Sixers head coach did it after his team’s 115-109 loss to Toronto.

Maxey scored 33 points on Thursday night while dishing out five dimes and grabbing four boards. However, the pace wasn’t where Rivers wanted it for long stretches in the second half so he let Maxey know. It’s his job to dictate tempo, something he can’t do when he’s walking the ball up the court.

“I hate when he walks the ball up the floor,” Rivers told reporters. “And, in his defense, I thought he was tired. But pace is our friend and I thought we lost our pace and I thought that’s why we lost the game.”

Tyrese Maxey's reaction to Doc Rivers criticizing him for not pushing the pace vs. Toronto: "I just tried to do what he asked me to do. I really do appreciate him and Sam [Cassell] and the entire coaching staff for really helping me though this process." #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 13, 2021

Fair enough. Maxey has averaged 39 minutes per game in November. The 21-year-old even admitted he was tired at a recent practice. Danny Green made him go home and rest. Tired legs aside, Rivers has never been afraid to criticize his players. Some guys can handle it. Others (see: Ben Simmons) cannot.

“They have to hear it and the fact they can take it helps,” Rivers said. “A lot of guys can’t take it, but you still have to tell them. And the good news is we tell him and he moves on. He made a couple of mistakes today and we told him and he moved on and he processes stuff very well.”

Tyrese Maxey is just 𝙩𝙤𝙤 crafty 👌 pic.twitter.com/gZf9HzaZKn — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 12, 2021

Rivers has coached a lot of talented point guards during his 23-year coaching career. Rajon Rondo is one name he constantly brings up, but he’s a far cry from Maxey. The young guard brings a different dimension to the Sixers’ offense, one predicated on speed and attacking the rim. When asked for a good comparison, Rivers paused for a minute and then blurted out “Troy Hudson.”

“Troy was probably a better shooter but Troy was also a 10-year vet by the time [I got him], I think,” Rivers said. “But I really don’t know if I’ve had a fast guard, I’ve always liked them because they control the tempo of the game.”

Troy Hudson has the fourth-highest usage rate in Magic history, behind T-Mac, Shaq, and Steve Francis. Seikaly 5th, Jerry Reynolds 6th. — Evan Dunlap (@BQRMagic) May 7, 2012

Hudson enjoyed one of his best seasons under Rivers’ tutelage in 2001 when he averaged 11.7 points and 3.1 assists per game. They were only together for two years.

The ability to develop young talent has earned Rivers respect around the league. He relishes seeing guys take hard criticism and fix their mistakes. It has helped plenty of his former students cash in with lucrative extensions. Rivers also thinks it helps lure potential free agents.

“I don’t know how many guys I’ve gotten in one year and the next year they’re making money or doing better,” Rivers said. “But that’s part of every coaches job and I’ve always enjoyed doing it. It’s part of the sell and the reason we get free agents is because they see that. Come one year, get paid the next year.”

Revisiting this post-game quote from Doc Rivers about pointing out mistakes to players and it sounds like a subtle shot at Ben Simmons: "They have to hear it and the fact they can take it helps. A lot of guys can't take it, but you still have to tell them." #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 13, 2021

That philosophy certainly played a factor in Furkan Korkmaz’s decision to re-up in Philly. Ditto for attracting Georges Niang and Andre Drummond to town. The team has some time to reward Maxey who just had his third-year club option exercised.