Proposed Sixers Trade Swaps Fan-Favorite Player for ‘Next Big Three’

The Donovan Mitchell trade rumors are picking up steam and while the New York Knicks may be leading the race, don’t count out the Philadelphia 76ers. There is an intriguing proposal making the rounds, one that includes losing rising young star Tyrese Maxey.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thinks the Sixers could be tempted to create the NBA’s “Next Big Three” featuring Mitchell, James Harden, and Joel Embiid. The blockbuster trade idea ships out Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer and a future first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson.

I’m not saying Tyrese Maxey is better than Donovan Mitchell but the Sixers are a much better team with Maxey plus virtually any other use of the difference between his salary and Mitchell’s — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) July 14, 2022

Buckley wrote that the deal would be a “huge gamble” for the Sixers while noting team president Daryl Morey’s aggressive track record. It could work.

Yes, it would sting losing Maxey—and, to a lesser extent, the others—but think about the potential prize here. What’s the right way to defend an offense powered by Embiid, Harden and Mitchell? It’s a trick question with no correct answer. Read More From Heavy Place a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on the NBA This Summer Add an instant-offense flamethrower like Clarkson to the second team, and Philly might have more firepower than any defense is equipped to handle.

Donovan Mitchell to the 76ers or the Grizzlies? "Tobias Harris & Tyrese Maxey for Donvan. And Memphis has the picks + Jaren Jackson. Those teams, Donvan walks in & it's 'like we can win the title.' If I'm a bad team I don't want to give up future picks." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/EFqOzcpU5n — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, FS1’s Nick Wright proposed a Sixers-Jazz trade where no draft picks are exchanged. He believes an offer of Maxey and Harris should be enough to pry Mitchell away from Utah.

“There would be no picks,” Wright said. “What you would be giving is Tyrese Maxey. That’s the young guy on a rookie contract who could one day be Donovan Mitchell.”

The last part is the rub. Why would the Sixers want to trade Mitchell – a guy who turns 26 on September 7 – when they have the 21-year-old version of him in Maxey? It’s not an automatic instant upgrade, especially not the way Maxey has been draining jumpers in offseason workouts.

Tyrese Maxey drills 24 threes in a row during a shooting drill. That shot is looking pretty clean… Video courtesy of his trainer Chris Johnson pic.twitter.com/sY511yJwtd — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 17, 2021

Mitchell Slams Ben Simmons on Instagram

Mitchell is no fan of Ben Simmons and let the former Sixers diva guard know in a recent Instagram post. The three-time All-Star appeared to be mocking ex-teammate Royce O’Neal for sitting courtside with Simmons at a Sixers-Nets summer league game. Mitchell has since denied he had any malicious intent after deleting the post.

No shade just jokes relax😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 11, 2022

They do have a bit of a history stemming from the 2017-18 season when Simmons beat Mitchell out for Rookie of the Year. Read into it whatever you want. It should also be noted that Mitchell and O’Neal have a tight friendship and jokingly rip on each other all the time.

Sixers Beat Heat 75-71 in Las Vegas Summer League

The Sixers picked up their first win of the Las Vegas Summer League on July 13 following a 75-71 win over the Miami Heat. Trevelin Queen recorded a team-high 16 points while shooting 5-of-14 from the field. His first half was dominant, but he fell back to earth after halftime. Don’t get discouraged. Queen is an encouraging young prospect.

Mark Ellison finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, with Cassius Winston adding nine points and seven assists. And Tyler Bey was incredibly hot off the bench: 14 points in 17 minutes.