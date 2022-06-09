East Exec Weighs in on Sixers Acquiring ‘Dissatisfied’ Raptors Forward

Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers front office, Daryl Morey has made countless moves to help build a roster that can compete for a championship. His biggest swing came at this past trade deadline when he sent a package headlined by Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.

Following the Sixers’ exit from the postseason, Morey is back to the drawing board in preparation for next season. During his time as an executive, he has never been scared to pull off a blockbuster move. Based on some of the latest news emerging around the league, Morey might have another shot to massively upgrade the roster around Harden and Joel Embiid.

Recently, rumors have surfaced that Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has grown dissatisfied with his role. There is no indication the team plans to trade him, but a market would quickly form if he is made available. An Eastern Conference executive recently told Heavy’s Sean Deveney what it might take for the Sixers to get a deal like this done.

“He is not going to come cheap, and I would not say they’re committed to moving him.” The exec told Devenney. “First thing the Raptors will say is Tyrese Maxey, then probably (Matisse) Thybulle. Send Danny Green back to Toronto. Then the Raptors will be looking for a pick, too, and the Sixers are just mostly spent on picks.”

OG Anunoby is a Perfect fit for Sixers

This offseason, wing depth is a top priority for the Sixers. With Danny Green expected to miss extended time recovering from an ACL tear, Doc Rivers has few options at forward outside of Matisse Thybulle. With his skill set, the East exec feels OG Anunoby checks almost every box for the Sixers. A comparison was even made to a standout from “the process” years.

“For the Sixers, he is exactly what they’re looking for. Long defensive player, he can shoot the three, guard multiple positions. For Daryl Morey, he’s a dream player, he takes everything from the three-point line or in near the rim. Just what you want. For Joel Embiid, he’d be a dream player because he can space the floor, he can guard the perimeter, you can’t post him up. He is a better version of Robert Covington, really,” the exec told Deveney.

Since being drafted 23rd overall in 2017, Anunoby has developed nicely for the Raptors. This season, he averaged 17.1 PPG (career-high), 5.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.5 SPG. The 24-year-old is also a career 37.2% shooter from beyond the arc.

On top of being a perfect fit on the floor, Anunoby’s contract is also extremely team-friendly. He is signed through the next three seasons, and his salary never exceeds $20 million.

Masai Ujiri vs. Daryl Morey

If there is one roadblock in the way of a trade like this happening, it’s the executives involved. These are two of the top front office personnel in the NBA, and neither side will be willing to give an inch.

“Masai (Ujiri) and Daryl (Morey) are two of the toughest negotiators in the business.” The East exec told Deveney. “That is one reason something like that just might not get done. Daryl can be very stubborn. Masai knows he does not have to make a deal and can just walk away. We’ve seen this before with (Kyle) Lowry.”

There are multiple reasons why acquiring Anunoby will be an uphill battle for the Sixers, but if he does enter the trade market, Daryl Morey is sure to throw his hat in the race.