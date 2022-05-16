Former Houston Rocket Weighs in on James Harden Contract Discussion

Following their exit from the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have a major issue to address regarding one of their stars. After acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, he could enter free agency this summer. The former MVP can either opt-in to his $47.3 million player option or hit the open market.

Given that he is still a premier talent in the NBA, a player like Harden will likely warrant a max contract. That being said, the Sixers could be hesitant to offer a player in their mid-thirties a supermax contract. While he’s been a fine addition to Philly, it’s clear he is not the player he once was.

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverly was recently a guest on ESPN’s “NBA Today” and gave his thoughts on the situation. A former teammate of Harden in Houston, Beverly feels the Sixers should meet whatever asking price Harden wants if he chooses to enter free agency.

“As far as money-wise, you give the boy whatever he’s asking for. It might sound kind of crazy but there’s no one in the league that can kind of do what he can do still at this time right now,” said Beverly.

James Harden not Expected to Receive a Max Contract, Says Analyst

There is still a lot of time until a decision has to be made, but insiders are already gathering intel regarding this situation. During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Brian Windhorst mentioned that few people around the league expect Harden to receive the highest amount he could potentially sign for.

“The terms of which he is going to stay are going to be everything… I think at this point, nobody in the NBA believes that the Sixers are going to give James Harden a max contract. So the question is, what is he willing to do?” Windhorst said.

How Harden performed in the playoffs certainly altered negotiations moving forward. The Sixers brought him in to be Joel Embiid’s running mate, and he struggled. Harden’s 18.2 PPG in the Eastern Conference semifinals was his lowest in a playoff series since 2012.

Harden Taking Less Gives Sixers Flexibility Moving Forward

Throughout his career, James Harden has done just about everything except win a championship. If securing the one thing that has eluded him all this time is truly his top priority, he should take a pay cut moving forward.

Harden’s former teammate Chris Paul laid out the blueprint for this when he re-signed with the Phoenix Suns. Paul opted out of a heft player option and took slightly less to allow the team to keep its core intact long-term. If the All-Star is willing to do the same, it will make Daryl Morey’s job a little easier.

Looking down the road, having extra cap flexibility could do wonders for the Sixers. For starters, they will soon have to pay breakout star Tyrese Maxey a much-deserved max extension off his rooking contract. Harden taking less could also open the door for Morey to acquire another star to pair alongside him and Embiid.

Heading into the offseason, getting Harden signed for the foreseeable future should be atop the Sixers’ to-do list.