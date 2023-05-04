Furkan Korkmaz Shares Thoughts on Joel Embiid After MVP Win

Furkan Korkmax was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers the year following Joel Embiid‘s rookie year in the NBA in 2017, making him the second-longest tenured Sixer outside of Embiid. After Embiid took home the league’s Most Valuable Player award, Korkmaz talked about the rapport the two of them have had while praising his teammate for winning the award.

“It’s been a long time, man,” Korkmaz told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “That’s the type of relationship we have, so we are like the last two survivors, it’s been a long time, but I’m glad that he won it because he deserved it. He really deserved it, so it’s been going on for a long time for this MVP thing and everything, but finally, he got it. I was so hyped for him. I felt really grateful to play with him. I think that was a historical moment for all of us.”

Korkmaz also praised Embiid for being willing to play through pain like he did when he came back to play against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“I think what makes Joel special is he’s been playing through a lot,” Korkmaz added. “Even today (Game 2), you can see that he’s in pain, but he’s just trying to play. I don’t know how many blocks he got, but he’s been playing with his heart. That’s why I was more hyped because I can feel his pain. He’s been going through a lot physically.”

Al Horford Praises Joel Embiid For Winning MVP

Celtics center and former Sixer Al Horford gave his thoughts on Embiid winning the Most Valuable Player award.

“Well deserved,” Horford said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. “The guy was great this season, and by far, he was the best player in our league this year, so he deserves the award.”

Horford and Embiid once shared the floor together as teammates during the 2019-20 season. Because they did not play well together, the Sixers shipped him out the following offseason. Three seasons after the Sixers added Horford, the two now meet again as playoff rivals in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Joel Embiid Singles Out James Harden

During his MVP Press Conference, Embiid singled out James Harden for how he helped him become the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“James is, man, I don’t even know where to start. I think since he’s been here, I think he won’t tell me that, but I think he kinda made his goal for me to be the MVP. He’s given up a lot, and obviously, I’ve always said it, he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker in probably the NBA,” Embiid said.

Embiid added how Harden has made it easier for him on the floor while adding that Harden was among the teammates who were happy for him.

“He’s been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it’s scoring the ball or just be a better basketball player on and off the court. He was just extremely happy for me, just like they (the Sixers players) all were, and that meant a lot for me. That meant a lot to me to know that your teammates care about you as much as I care about them,” Embiid added.