Georges Niang Floated as Free Agent Target For Sixers’ Rival

Georges Niang will be among the Philadelphia 76ers who will enter free agency this summer. Among the teams who could pursue Niang this offseason, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report named the Brooklyn Nets as one that could potentially be Niang’s next team.

“With the $5 million taxpayer MLE likely to be their top spending tool, it won’t be easy for the Nets to address their scoring needs.

“Georges Niang might be as good as it gets,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes wrote why Niang would be someone the Nets could take an interest in. Particularly in how well he can adapt to multiple teams’ systems and how his floor-spacing abilities could help them.

“Perhaps a reserve heading into his age-30 season seems underwhelming, but Niang is a career 40.3 percent shooter from deep. He’s also durable, having logged at least 66 games in each of the last four years. Comfortable in the Utah Jazz’s motion-based “advantage” offense under Quin Snyder and the Philadelphia 76ers’ pick-and-roll heavy sets, Niang is a plug-and-play spacer who would improve the Nets’ 20th-ranked three-point accuracy after the All-Star break.”

Georges Niang Expresses Desire to Remain With Sixers

After the Sixers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Niang expressed a desire to return to the Sixers while talking with Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. He elaborated on why he has grown attached to Philadelphia.

“Obviously, I love it here in Philly,” Niang told Carlin. “Like I said, I haven’t really wrapped my head around everything, but I really enjoyed being here and the guys, the camaraderie, the organization, it’s been amazing.”

Though he feels welcomed by Philadelphia, Niang admitted that he does not know what will come next for him.

“I’m super thankful that they’ve always welcomed me, the fans have welcomed me, and I don’t know what the summer holds,” Niang finished. “I’m not a future teller, but it’s gonna come, and we’ll find out.”

Niang finished up a two-year, $6.75 million contract he signed with the Sixers in 2021.

Seth Curry Named as Possible Sixers’ Free Agent Target

While naming some players that the Sixers could potentially go after, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic named ex-Sixers guard Seth Curry as an option, though it would depend on how much he would cost.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann said.

Curry played for the Sixers from 2020 to 2022, which included playing with Niang for half a season before he was included in the trade that netted the Sixers James Harden at the trade deadline that season.

In 61 games this season, Curry averaged 9.2 points while shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.5% from three.

Since taking over as President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey has brought multiple players who used to play for his former team, the Houston Rockets, over to the Sixers to reunite with them, such as Harden, PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, and Danuel House. Since he has a fondness for bringing back players from previous squads, it would fit his MO to bring Curry back too.