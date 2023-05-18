Ime Udoka Hints at Rockets’ Pursuit of Sixers’ James Harden

Whether James Harden sticks around with the Philadelphia 76ers or goes back to the Houston Rockets will be one of the NBA offseason’s biggest storylines. While talking with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, New Rockets’ head coach Ime Udoka gave hints of what the Rockets will do in free agency.

When Iko asked Udoka thinks the Rockets will do with their $60-plus million in cap room, Udoka said that while their focus is to get better, they want that to be from internal growth, which means adding more complementary talent.

“I would say more complementary, honestly. I mean, you want to do both. You want to add veterans that aren’t just a voice only, you want them to be out there, play and push the guys. But, as I’ve said, regardless of free agency and the draft, we still have a group of guys we want to grow, and we’re looking for internal growth. More so than necessarily looking for an outside guy to try to save the day. We want these guys to grow, but we’re going to add pieces to push and compete for time and are out there to play to complement the young guys that we already have.”

Udoka’s words indicate that they want their younger players, like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, to grow, which could hint that Harden may not be in their plans.

The Rockets are coming off a season where they went 22-60 and won the no. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Rockets Not a ‘Shoo-In’ to Get Harden

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported the firing of Doc Rivers may have affected the Rockets’ chances of getting Harden this offseason.

“Executives and agents in Chicago are buzzing about the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden’s much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly,” Lowe reported.

Lowe added that there’s still interest between the two sides.

“To be clear, Harden and the Rockets remain very much interested in the concept of a reunion,” Lowe said.

Lowe said that the Rockets’ lottery placement could also impact their chase for Harden.

“Winning the lottery would have reoriented the entire franchise around Wembanyama — perhaps reducing their interest in Harden. Does dropping to No. 4 enflame it? Time will tell,” Lowe finished.

Insider Calls Sixers ‘Only Logical Option’

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on May 17 that Harden will decline his player option.

“Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal,” Haynes wrote.

Haynes then explained why the Sixers are the logical team for Harden.

“At the moment, the Sixers are the only logical option, coming off a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season,” he wrote. “But the dynamic in Philadelphia will undoubtedly change next season, considering the Sixers have to find the right coach after dismissing Doc Rivers.”