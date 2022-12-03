Ja Morant Shows Love to Former Teammate Following Sixers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers most recently matched up with the Memphis Grizzlies and suffered a 117-109 loss. This is expected to be the final game before James Harden returns to the floor to give the team a necessary offensive boost. Memphis once led by as many as 18 points and maintained control for most of the game, and a late comeback attempt from the Sixers came up short. One of the notable storylines leading up to the matchup was De’Anthony Melton making his return to Memphis to face his former team.

While Melton was unable to get his revenge on the scoreboard, there was still clearly love felt between him and his former teammates. Ja Morant was asked about Milton following the game and put it, “That’s my guy. Obviously, we’re on opposite sides now. Inside those four lines, you pretty much can’t have friends, so I just got to come in, do my job, and win a game,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Morant vs Milton

Leading up to the matchup Melton revealed that there was quite a bit of trash talk with his former teammates. He said the group chat had heated up of late and put it, “I’ve been talking mess for a couple months now and I’ve been waiting to go out at them. They already know I’m coming.” He went on to say, “I’ve been telling them I’ve been waiting to go at them. So they already know I’m coming, no matter what. And they’re going to have to watch what they do around me, too,” per Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Morant, who is putting forth an MVP-like season thus far, continued his string of strong play this season against the Sixers. He finished the victory with 28 rebounds, eight rebounds, and three assists. Melton served as the primary defender during the matchup. In the 35 partial possessions the two squared off, Morant was held to nine points, two assists, and shot 3-9 from the field. Melton also blocked a shot and forced a turnover. On the other hand, the Sixers guard finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists in his 34 minutes of play.

Melton’s Role on the Sixers

The Sixers traded for the 24-year-old guard in exchange for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Melton has become extremely valuable to the Sixers due to his defensive impact and the additional ball handling he provides. Melton ranks fifth in the NBA in deflections per game and second in steals per game so far this season.

He is especially valuable as a rotation guard for the Sixers due to the defensive shortcomings of Harden and Tyrese Maxey. As Philadelphia continues to embrace its defensive identity, Melton is vital to the direction they are attempting to go in. While the Sixers will need to figure out how to keep this defensive impact with the stars on the floor, Melton’s expanded time on the court contributed to their improvement on defense.

As the Sixers return to full strength, Melton will continue to have a valuable role in the rotation. While his minutes will surely be reduced by some capacity, the ability he provides must not go unnoticed. The four-year NBA veteran has been the biggest bright spot of the offseason additions as his impressive athleticism and well-rounded play stand on the roster. The team will need to figure out what rotations work best once they are fully healthy, but Melton’s role should not be overlooked.