James Harden Feels Disrespected in Lack of Credit for Strong Play

There are very few things on a basketball court that James Harden has not done. The Philadelphia 76ers standout guard is a ten-time all-star, seven-time all-NBA team member, three-time scoring champion, 2017-18 MVP, and member of the NBA 75th anniversary team. Despite this, Harden does not seem satisfied with the recognition he gets for his level of play.

When speaking to the media following the Sixers’ recent 123-111 victory over the Pistons, Harden directed his criticism at the NBA media. As he put it, “I don’t need the credit. I don’t really care. I guess people give credit to who they want to give credit to. You know what I mean? Like, they pick and choose who they want to give credit to,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Harden Under-Appreciated?

During this victory over the Pistons, Harden tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in just 28:03 minutes of game time. This marked just the sixth time in NBA history that a player recorded a triple-double in under 30 minutes and the first time in Sixers’ history the feat has been accomplished.

In yesterday's win over @DetroitPistons, @JHarden13 tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds & 11 assists in 28:03 of playing time. Harden is the 1st @sixers player ever to post 20-10-10 in under 30 mins in a game. He's also the 6th player in @NBAHistory to reach 20-11-11 in < 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/abGzWsKvqY — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 9, 2023

Harden locked up the triple-double with an assist on the first play after coming out of halftime. To his point, the over-analysis of stats that have infiltrated social media seems to expose the favoritism that can occur. It is fair to be upset when stateliness like this from reigning back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic, makes their way across social media and onto talk shows. In contrast, Harden’s more impressive performances do not get much traction.

Jokic tonight: 12 PTS

6 REB

9 AST

+18 He only had to play 24 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XKurtDlzAU — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 6, 2023

To Harden’s credit, he has an impressive mentality and remains content staying in his own lane. While he enjoys his nights out with superstar friends, the Sixers standout is one of the least active on social media of any NBA star.

“If I was to sit there and feel some type of way that I wasn’t getting any credit, I wouldn’t be doing a million other things that I’m supposed to be doing,” Harden put it per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “I focus on what I can control. I go out there and do my job and try to be the best James Harden I can be.”

Importance of Harden on Sixers

While he is not the MVP candidate and elite one-on-one scorer he once was, Harden is still incredibly effective on the court. In the 24 games he has played this season, he is averaging 22.0 points, 10.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He also has shown an increased effort level on the defensive end in recent weeks. Harden has been vital in further optimizing Joel Embiid by creating easier looks for him, and his individual numbers stand up across the rest of the NBA.

To qualify in leading an NBA award or leader in a statistical category, players must play 58 of their team’s 82 games. Since Harden missed 14 games with his foot injury that he suffered in November, he currently is not on pace. However, if he was to qualify for the lists, Harden would be leading the NBA in assists and tied for 26th in points per game. If he misses nine or fewer games for the rest of the season, Harden will find himself getting some national recognition. Regardless, the focus for Harden is on winning a championship at this stage of his career and these individual accolades have shrunk down his list of priorities.

James Harden's pocket passing makes things so much easier for Joel Embiid in pick-and-rolls. Such a dangerous combination. pic.twitter.com/E5QI2bZjhO — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) August 2, 2022

This should not distract from the high-level player that Harden continues to be. The 33-year-old has one of the most brilliant minds in the NBA and creates looks for others that few can even visualize. The playmaking is even more important to the Sixers’ offense and he has more than answered this call. Harden may not be the superstar he once was, but it should not be overlooked how good he remains.