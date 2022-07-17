Sixers Star James Harden Shares Cryptic New Message

Everything James Harden says or does is getting extra attention these days. That’s because he has yet to officially sign a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers despite mutual interest.

Multiple reports have indicated that Harden is coming back on a team-friendly extension, one that could free up at least $15 million for the Sixers. Team president Daryl Morey called it a “love fest” as the two sides crunch the final numbers.

Meanwhile, the 2018 MVP gave an interview to Haute Time where he talked about getting back to an “elite level,” including using the summer to focus on basketball and fitness. Remember, Harden will turn 33 on August 26.

“I’ll be 40 or something when it’s all said and done,” Harden told Haute Time, “but I want to look back and be like, you have had one of the best careers for someone ever to play basketball.”

New beginnings? What does it mean? Could Harden be on the move again? No, perish the thought. Don’t overthink what he says on social media.

“I don’t just say anything, I don’t just do anything, I don’t just blurt out craziness,” Harden told Haute Time. “I’m trying to be precise and strategic with everything that I do for the most part. So, hopefully when I say something, it speaks volumes.”

Harden ‘Not in a Rush’ to Complete Deal

According to Jason Dumas, Harden is “fully committed” to the Sixers and winning a championship in Philly. Both sides are waiting to see how the rest of free agency plays out, maybe Morey can leverage another trade with the extra cap space. It’s all fluid.

“He will. He’s not in a rush. He’s excited to be a Sixer,” Dumas said of Harden. “He’s just waiting to see any off-season acquisitions play out. And if some language in his deal has to change in order to help team more.”

Getting Healthy This Summer Top Priority

Harden’s top priority is to get healthy this summer as he looks to finally put a lingering hamstring injury to bed. He first aggravated prior to the 2020-21 playoffs, which has limited his acceleration and burst for almost two years. Hopefully, those physical limitations are gone following a refocused offseason.

“I’m excited. I’ve been trying to get right through the course of a basketball season for two years straight,” Harden said at Sixers exit interviews on May 12. “And it’s like, it’s not it. You know what I mean? All last summer I was rehabbing. It was a little frustrating because I’m not used to going through something like that, but it is what it is.

“And I’m just happy to be healthy now. I’ve got a full summer to be straight and do the things necessary to come back even better next year.”