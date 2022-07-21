Sixers Star James Harden Stuns NBA Community With New Contract

The biggest question for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason was what kind of deal they were going to give All-Star guard James Harden. After declining his $47 million player option, the former MVP shocked the NBA world when he decided to take a pay cut for the betterment of the team.

At this point in his career, Harden is focused on winning. Because of his selfless act, Daryl Morey was able to go out and secure three-and-D veterans P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency. Once the frenzy of signings came and went, Harden sat down with the team to discuss his own contract.

In the end, Harden agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal to stay in Philadelphia. Following this decision, multiple NBA analysts began to weigh in on his decision.

First up was FS1’s Skip Bayless. On a recent episode of his show ‘Undisputed,’ he applauded the Sixers star for understanding where he’s at in his career now and prioritizing winning a championship. Bayless also took this as an opportunity to take a jab at Harden’s former teammate in OKC and Houston, Russell Westbrook.

“James Harden did something Russ is incapable of doing.” Said Bayless. “James Harden looked in the mirror and he said ‘I don’t love what I see anymore because I’m not that guy.’ I’m not Houston James anymore, I’ve played 13 years. I’m looking at my hands, I got zero rings. I got no jewelry that matters.”

Jay Williams Reacts to James Harden ‘Betting on Himself’

While Skip Bayless was quick to praise James Harden, ESPN’s Jay Williams went a different route. He feels the star guard took a short-term deal as an opportunity to possibly secure one last big payday.

It’s no secret Harden has not looked like the player we are accustomed to seeing. Nagging hamstring injuries hindered his ability at times, but he’s vowed to get himself back to 100% physically for this upcoming season. With this in mind, Williams thinks Harden is eyeing a bounce-back year to solidify a max contract down the road.

“It can be a situation where he says ‘okay cool, this is how everybody feels. Let’s get all the pieces, Let’s build depth on our bench, let me get my a** in shape, and when I come back and I destroy the league with Joel Embiid, I want a super-max,'” said Williams.

In 21 games for the Sixers last regular season, Harden posted averages of 21.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 10.5 APG.

Sixers Still Have a ‘Gap’ Between Them and Top Teams in The East

Everything the Sixers have done between trading for Harden and him taking less money is all aligned with one goal. The team wants to make a legitimate run at the NBA title. Joel Embiid is in his prime seasons, and with the newly added depth, they will their window to compete is open now.

Despite all their recent moves, ESPN’s Monica McNutt isn’t entirely sold on the Sixers being a top team in the East. She feels there is a gap between them and groups like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

“Top four, sure. Top three, no.” Said McNutt. “I think the buy in from James Harden is important. But, when I look at those top three teams in the East, there is experience, there’s continuity. To me, there is a defensive identity at the guard position. To me, that has a leg up on what the Sixers got going on. In terms of talent could they knock off any one of those teams? Absolutely.”