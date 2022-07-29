Sixers Blindsided by ‘Early Contact’ Investigation: Report

The NBA has launched an investigation into “possible tampering and early contact” during the Philadelphia 76ers free agency spending spree. The sticking point is James Harden’s decision to decline his $47 million player option and take less money on a two-year deal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers are cooperating with the league probe which alleges a future deal for Harden was in place. Harden’s $14.4 million discount allowed the Sixers to free up extra money to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, two of his former Houston Rockets teammates. The 10-time All-Star officially put pen to paper on a two-year, $68.6 million contract on July 27.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks about a “wink-wink guarantee.” There is a belief in league circles (via Marc Stein) that Sixers president Daryl Morey promised Harden a five-year max deal in the summer of 2023. If that’s true, it would be in violation of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

NBA's expected to pursue circumstances surrounding Harden declining $47M option to sign a 1+1 deal that cut salary to $33M and gave team more flexibility to sign Tucker and House. Some have wondered if another deal was already in place for future — which is against CBA rules. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2022

Remember, Morey and Harden have history from their days together in Houston. The forward-looking executive had been trying to get his buddy in a Sixers uniform for almost two years. He finally succeeded.

“James Harden is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer,” Morey said in a press release. “His mission is to win an NBA title and we’re thrilled that he will continue that journey here in Philadelphia. He is one of the best scorers and passers to ever play, and his knowledge of the game allows him to dissect defenses and make everyone around him better.

“James’ commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster. This is an exciting time for our franchise.”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

ESPN Analyst Declares Sixers Offseason ‘Winners’

The Sixers had been generating positive buzz about their moves in free agency. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently called them “offseason winners” and cited the addition of “three significant pieces.” Windhorst said the following:

Because of the contract that Harden signed and the maneuvers they made, they were able to add three significant pieces to their roster. P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House without subtracting any. Danny Green was traded, but he was going to be out for it the whole season or pretty close to it. So again, you look at the sort of the same thing. They have their stars back and they’re adding to it and that’s why you feel good about them stepping forward.

The 76ers are reuniting the old Rockets:

> Daryl Morey

> James Harden

> PJ Tucker

> Danuel House pic.twitter.com/SR4QFSY7AL — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 30, 2022

Sixers Could Be Stripped of Draft Picks

The penalty for tampering could be a steep one if the Sixers are found guilty. The league cracked the whip hard on the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls last season, stripping both franchises of second-round picks for early contact with Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball. There could also be a hefty financial fine coming down from the league office.

Wojnarowski wrote: “The NBA instituted more stringent penalties in these cases in 2019, including raising the maximum fine for teams to $10 million and including the possibility of suspending team executives, forfeiting draft picks and even the voiding of contracts. The possibility of the contracts becoming voided is a virtually non-existent threat.”