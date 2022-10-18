James Harden Teases MVP Form in Sixers Season Opener

It was not an ideal start to the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia 76ers as they fell at the hands of the Boston Celtics by a score of 126-117. However, all hope was not lost. One of the most notable storylines heading into the season was what version of James Harden would be taking the floor. This question was answered with flying colors as Harden put forth a masterclass of a performance and was a vital reason for the Sixers even remaining competitive in the game.

In his 37 minutes of play, Harden scored 35 points and added 8 rebounds and 7 assists. He flashed the ability to create separation and made Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum fall to the ground with his dribble moves at separate points in the game. His efficiency took a notable leap forward as he connected on 9 of his 14 attempts from the field and shot 5-9 on three-point attempts. Harden also got to the free-throw line 12 times and connected on each of these attempts.

What This Means for the Sixers:

The Sixers have drastically needed a co-star to pair with Joel Embiid and Harden is showing signs of being ready to answer this call. While it is only one game and there is still plenty to work on, the ability to run the team and fill up the score sheet when the big man is not on the floor is extremely important. Harden answered the call as the shot clock winded down on several occasions throughout the game, in a way that the Sixers desperately needed.

James Harden tonight for the Sixers: 35 PTS

8 REB

7 AST A great performance by The Beard. #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/2mXTRiqXdD — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2022

There still needs to be growth in the two-man game between Harden and Embiid. The offense was overly reliant on isolation ball and the Sixers did not mix in pick-and-roll sets at nearly the rate that was expected. Both Harden and Embiid tended to hunt for their shot attempts on their own which will be a storyline to watch moving forward in the season.

For Harden specifically, there was a lot to like. There was a great deal of hype building from Harden’s offseason in which he took his conditioning and fitness much more seriously. This showed on the court as Harden was able to create separation in a way that was not the case last year. He also showed promising signs with his shot selection and connected on a handful of mid-range jump shots which were not in his arsenal last year.

Harden was artful in the way he processed the defense and chose when to seek his own shot and when to set up teammates. The former MVP remained in attack mode for most of the game, but also ended with seven assists. This number could have been significantly higher had some shots from teammates fallen coming off looks Harden created.

Where Was Joel Embiid?

While there were a ton of positives to take away from Harden’s play, the same cannot be said about Embiid. He ended with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists but his play was not as strong as these numbers would suggest. Embiid shot 9-18 from the field and connected on just one of his six three-point attempts. He also turned the ball over six times and tied for a team-word -13 in his plus/minus rating. The big man struggled to assert himself on the defensive side of the floor as well.

The MVP runner-up struggled with the Boston defense which put forth an impressive effort in keeping him out of the paint. This forced Embiid out to the elbow or the perimeter where he attempted to create on his own. While there were some positive flashes in the second half, Embiid played too much ‘hero-ball’ overall and this was the cause of a number of his turnovers.

And here is another one, a great dig from Tatum as Embiid tries to drive on Vonleh. pic.twitter.com/F3caPmJdYc — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) October 19, 2022

It is only one game and there is still plenty of time for Embiid to find his stride and get in sync with Harden. He also was seen grabbing at his knee at one point which is a major concern this early in the season. Tyrese Maxey ended with 21 points, but battled first-half foul trouble and did not find his stride until late. The Sixers have several corrections to make before their Thursday night matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, but the level of play shown by Harden is a huge positive to walk away with from the opening night matchup.