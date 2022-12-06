Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Calls for Rule Change After Joel Embiid Mishap

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was subbed out of Monday night’s game with 2:45 showing in the third quarter for an impromptu medical treatment. There was blood on his uniform and face, which gets players an automatic trip to the locker room under NBA rules.

The mishap was one of many blunders on the night for the Philadelphia 76ers. They lost 132-123 in double overtime in James Harden’s Houston homecoming. It marked the team’s third straight loss as they head back home – next game: December 9 vs. LA Lakers – after a grueling road trip that saw them play 7 games in 13 days.

Head coach Doc Rivers had a laundry list of gripes after the loss, none bigger than all those undisciplined fouls. The Sixers looked a bit lazy on defense, especially when Embiid had to come off the court due to blood spurting. He didn’t get back into the game until there was 8:38 left in the fourth quarter. Minutes later, Embiid took a hand to the face and collapsed on the floor in obvious pain. No foul was called.

Embiid making his way to the Sixers locker room. No one from the medical staff following. Might be for a change of his knee wrap because of blood. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 6, 2022

Rivers was particularly upset over Embiid’s third-quarter trip to the locker room and the way the NBA handles those stoppages. The veteran coach lobbied for a change to the so-called blood rule in his post-game press conference, calling it antiquated and “insane.”

“He had blood on his face, so I don’t know what took so long,” Rivers said. “I was going crazy on the sideline. I kept asking, kept looking, no Joel. He had blood all over him, so he had to take everything down and put it back on. I think the blood rule is insane. Don’t even get me started with that. That was back in the 80s, we need to relook at that rule, but we don’t.”

The official Blood Rule reads like this in the NBA rule book:

If a player suffers a laceration or a wound where bleeding occurs or if blood is visible on a player or his uniform, the officials shall suspend the game at the earliest appropriate time and allow a maximum of 30 seconds for treatment. After that time, the head coach shall be informed that he has the option to substitute for the player or call a timeout. If a substitute replaces the player, the opposing team shall be allowed to substitute one player. The bleeding player may return to the game when he has received appropriate treatment by medical staff personnel.

NBA blood rule seems like refs handled it pretty by book pic.twitter.com/hOMyNIWqL5 — Jeremy Mountain (@Jer7reJ) May 12, 2022

Embiid finished with 39 points and 7 rebounds in 35 minutes but wasn’t available when it mattered most. Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. drew a sixth foul on him with 2 seconds to go in the first overtime, which turned Embiid into a helpless spectator on the bench. He could only watch his teammates come up short.

Kevin Porter Jr. draws Joel Embiid’s sixth foul with 2 seconds left in overtime. Philly challenging. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xbmyJzbdsM — Brandon Scott (@brandonkscott) December 6, 2022

James Harden Returns to Mixed Reviews

James Harden returned to his old stomping grounds and looked rusty in his first game since November 2. The star guard had been out with a right foot tendon sprain. He scored 21 points and dished out 7 assists against Houston, although his stat line is a bit deceiving. Harden turned the ball over 7 times, including back-to-back miscues in overtime. He overdribbled on one and totally lost his handle. Harden also had a potential game-winning triple tipped on the way up.

James Harden tried to take the game-winner in his Houston return. It didn’t go as he planned. 🎥 @Rockets pic.twitter.com/3cRPnByHFN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 6, 2022

“We’ve got a lot of really good memories here,” Harden told the Philadelphia Inquirer before the game. “We had some special moments. Obviously, we’re in Philly trying to create even better moments.”

Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 8 turnovers in the 4th quarter and OT periods. The Rockets had 13 offensive rebounds in the 4th quarter and overtime periods. #Sixers #BrotherlyLove — @RunItBackPhilly (@iAmDjEastwood) December 6, 2022

Doc Rivers Praises ‘Brash’ Houston Rockets

Rivers dropped some noteworthy praise on the Houston Rockets prior to Monday’s game. He mentioned Stephen Silas’ influence in helping develop the young talent on the roster. Remember, those two head coaches bonded back in 2021 when Silas was in the middle of a 20-game losing streak.

Rivers had this to say about this year’s Rockets squad: “They’re brash. They’re young. They’re athletic. They don’t quit.”