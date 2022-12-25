Sixers Break Records, Joel Embiid Declares ‘I Should be Playing on Christmas Every Year’

The Philadelphia 76ers met the primetime requirements and were given a Christmas Day game once again this season. They carried the momentum of the seven-game winning streak into New York to take on the Knicks. Despite a sluggish start in which they fell behind early, the Sixers woke up and showcased why they are the true contenders it was imagined they could be. Led by Joel Embiid’s 35-points, the Sixers cruised to a 119-112 victory in which they simply looked to be the more dominant and talented team. When speaking to the broadcast following the matchup, Embiid said he deserved the prime-time matchup and put it, “I should be playing on Christmas every year.”

Joel Embiid (35 PTS, 8 REB) led the Sixers to the W in MSG!#NBAXmas | Presented by Draft Kings pic.twitter.com/l8FMtzan1Y — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2022

Embiid’s Play

The Knicks got off to a hot start which included 25 first-half points from Julius Randle. Mitchell Robinson also played some impressive defense on Embiid which limited his production. The MVP runner-up forced his way to the line to get his points. He picked up the third foul on Robinson with 4:04 left in the second quarter. A half-court heave from Shake Milton also changed the momentum of the game.

SHAKE MILTON FROM HALF COURT AT THE BUZZER 😱#NBAXmas | Live on ABC & ESPN 🎄 pic.twitter.com/WXYLark2C7 — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2022

Following halftime, Embiid resumed his strong level of play and finished with 35 points and eight rebounds. He shot 12-22 from the field and an uncharacteristic 10-15 at the free-throw line.

This marked the 3rd game in his career with 30+ points on Christmas Day. Embiid passed Billy Cunningham and Dolph Schayes for the most 30+ point games on Christmas in Sixers’ history. He also is one of six NBA players all-time to average at least 30 points on Christmas day. Embiid now averages 31.3 per game on the Holiday following the impressive performance.

James Harden Was the Difference

As great as Embiid was, it was James Harden’s strong play that gave the Sixers the edge. Surviving the minutes without the big man on the floor has always been a struggle for Philadelphia. The former MVP ended with 29 points, 13 assists, four rebounds, and four assists in the matchup. He stepped up on the defensive end at times which was a pleasant change for Harden.

64 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST @JHarden13 & @JoelEmbiid's combined Christmas Day stat line. vote both for NBA All-Star: https://t.co/kNf5hhEIQx. 🌟 🎥 presented by @palottery pic.twitter.com/Lu2cQROE6c — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 25, 2022

The most notable stretch of play occurred at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth while Embiid was resting. Harden turned back the clock and looked to be the version of himself Sixers fans have craved. He poured in 10 points in just three field-goal attempts by knocking down three three-pointers and one which was also called a foul. This 82-second stretch turned the game on its head and gave the Sixers the lead. During the 6:18 that Embiid rested during the third and fourth quarters, the Sixers outscored the Knicks by seven points and took the lead for the first time in the matchup.

Harden also flashed some notable chemistry with Georges Niang. The Minivan cashed in on all four of his made three-pointers in the fourth quarter and made use of Harden’s gravity. The Iowa State product seems to have a knack for hitting shots when they are needed the most and took the roof off Madison Square Garden with a made three-pointer on two occasions.

Georges Niang finishes with 16 points, and a firey 3-point onslaught helps the 76ers take the win over New York! 🎥 NBA pic.twitter.com/vyxF4cGAp7 — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) December 25, 2022

Since coming back from injury, Harden has averaged 12.1 assists per game. The 109 total assists he has tallied over this nine-game stretch are the most by any member of the Sixers since Mo Cheeks in 1982. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other member of the franchise to reach this tally.

There is still a ways to go before the Sixers’ goals are within reach for the season, but the strides they have taken of late are notable. The biggest takeaway should be that Harden and Embiid are finding ways to maximize each other when sharing the court rather than the “my turn, your turn” offense that was seen near the beginning of the season.

The Sixers have now won eight consecutive games to move to 20-12 on the season. Philadelphia is just 2.5 games out of first place and all goals on the season are within reach. With Tyrese Maxey still set to make his return soon, the team has the potential to reach another level. For the time being, they will hope to extend the win streak on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. The team will rest easy for the remainder of the holiday after the successful performance.