Should Joel Embiid be Considered a Frontrunner for This Surprising NBA Award?

Joel Embiid has failed to receive recognition for his strong play in the way he has desired over the past few years. The Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar has been runner-up in MVP voting in the past two seasons despite the elite on-court performance and collection of accolades he has secured. Embiid has spoken openly about removing MVP from his goals due to his frustration with the seemingly moving qualifications for what is weighed the heaviest when the voting is cast.

However, there is another award that he has spoken openly about wanting to add to his collection in the past- Defensive Player of the Year. During the 2020-21 season, Embiid’s first MVP runner-up, the superstar put it “My goal is one of these days [to] win Defensive Player of The Year and be on All-NBA Defensive teams,” when speaking to reporters. Now two seasons later, Embiid may be laying the groundwork for his best chance to secure the award.

Can the Sixers be the Best Defensive Team in the NBA?

When speaking to reporters about his goals for this upcoming season, Embiid emphasized the team goals taking priority. At the top of this list was being the best defensive team in the NBA. You can hear the superstar’s full breakdown in this clip below:

Joel Embiid says the Sixers aim to be the best defensive team in the league. For all things #NBAMediaDay: https://t.co/x72YsaFUZ9 pic.twitter.com/Z3F43Ao20S — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

This is not out of the question by any means considering the potential of this Sixers team. While James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are not best known for their defensive effort, the team added a number of hard-nosed defenders to surround Embiid and the two guards. De’Anthony Melton’s defensive impact has been felt early in camp, PJ Tucker has been known for his postseason defensive impact, and Danuel House is a better two-way wing than the Sixers have traditionally had in their bench rotation.

Embiid also alluded to locking in on defense prior to the fourth quarter in this answer. The superstar is the Sixers’ most important player on both sides of the court. The potential for offensive growth from Harden and Maxey could allow Embiid to have more energy on the defensive end. Embiid was second in the NBA in usage percentage last season which takes a toll on him. However, when he is locked in defensively the impact he makes is clear. This is a major reason for the Sixers allowed the third-fewest fourth-quarter points per game last season.

Embiid DPOY Award on the Way?

While Ben Simmons has previously taken the shine for the Sixers on the defensive end, the impact Embiid has as a rim-protector has been understated. With the collection of defenders around him, Embiid is certain to be at the epicenter of the team’s defense.

Joel Embiid's defense has been otherworldly this year, best I've seen from him during the regular season since his rookie season pic.twitter.com/kQzDl5TbH4 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 6, 2021

This also paves the way for the superstar to check Defensive Player of the Year off of his bucket list. He is currently considered a longshot for the award with eight players holding shorter odds of receiving the award. Vegas Insider has his odds listed as +2000 which would be a healthy payout if the award does go in Embiid’s direction.

With other offensive weapons prepared to take some pressure off of Embiid on the offensive end, he will have the chance to lock in more regularly defensively. Making the defensive side of the ball a priority has been one of the themes coming out of the Sixers’ training camp. As the team begins creating its identity for the 2022-23 season, expect Embiid to lead the charge in this area and receive some national recognition for the magnitude of defender he is capable of being.