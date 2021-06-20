NBA Drops Hammer on Joel Embiid After Sixers-Hawks Altercation

Joel Embiid didn’t believe he should have been charged with a technical foul following his altercation with John Collins in Game 6. Now the Philadelphia 76ers star has been fined $35,000 on top of it.

Embiid was very vocal about his innocence after Collins hacked him and shoved him on the floor. Trae Young appeared to have instigated the incident by pushing Embiid into Collins. Look at the replay. Be the judge.

Meanwhile, the NBA sided with the Atlanta Hawks and delivered a hefty fine on the four-time All-Star center. Hawks reserve Bruno Fernando was suspended for Game 7 for his role in the dust-up. He ran onto the court from his seat on the Hawks’ bench.

Joel Embiid receiving a $35 thousand fine for “escalating the situation” as Trae Young shoves him into Collins is wild Being a massive human being is not a fine-able offense No fine for either John Collins or Trae Young pic.twitter.com/X1RUNPzohR — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) June 20, 2021

“Well, I got a tech for it and I didn’t think it was an offensive foul,” Embiid told reporters after Game 6. “I was just trying to stay calm and had my hands up, and sometone was pushing me from the back and I don’t understand why I got a tech but I guess it is what it is.

“I was hacked all night and I don’t think I got to the free-throw line until I got to the fourth quarter. But, you know, it was quesitonable but we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

The Sixers and Hawks resume their second-round playoff series on Sunday night at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia. The winner will advance to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

and the rumors are true… we're wearing white 😏 pic.twitter.com/le8Ta0idHV — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 20, 2021

Sixers Ready to Take of Business in Game 7

The Sixers haven’t won a Game 7 since 2001 when Allen Iverson and company beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-91 in the Eastern Conference Finals. And no Philadelphia sports team has won a Game 7 since the Flyers did it in 2011.

Philadelphia teams haven't won a Game 7 in over a decade (0-4) — pic.twitter.com/GGPYWARRvZ — Bob Vetrone Jr. (@BoopStats) June 19, 2021

But history was meant to broken, right? The Sixers have their sights set on a championship this year. Get out of their way.

“We’re a confident team. We know we can beat this team,” Ben Simmons said after Game 6. “We got to go out and do it. That’s what we’re supposed to do. Everybody has to do their job and play a full 48 [minutes].”

Better yet, the Sixers get to play Game 7 in front of their home fans in the (sometimes) friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center.

“I’m at home, in front of the home crowd, so it’s the perfect setup for us to win,” Embiid said. “Keep the same mentality, 48 minutes, no let down. Make the ball, share the ball, get the ball to the right people and we’re going to be fine.”

Tobias Harris Explains Waking Up After Game 5

Blowing a 26-point lead at home and getting booed off the court isn’t a good feeling. That’s what happened to the Sixers in Game 5. But, as demoralizing as that was, it’s all in the rear-view mirror. Onward and upward.

“I always say it hits you even worse, when you wake up and you face reality [the next morning],” Tobias Harris said. “But you got to go back to work, you can’t live in the past. You learn from it and be in the present moment and push forward.”