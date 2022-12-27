Joel Embiid Shares Heart-Warming James Harden Instagram Picture Amid Rockets Speculation

There is a growing concern surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers following the rumors of James Harden’s desire to take his talents back to Houston. This broke just an hour before the Sixers were set to tip-off on Christmas day which they went on to produce a convincing victory over the Knicks. One guy who these rumors do not seem to be affecting is Joel Embiid. It took the Sixers superstar and rising MVP candidate just hours after the matchup to share a heartwarming Instagram post with the caption “MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM ME AND MINE TO Y’ALL” which featured a cartoon picture of himself and Harden in cartoon form which the Sixers social media accounts were quick to share as well.

lot of stars in this picture. 🌟 vote @JoelEmbiid and @JHarden13 for NBA All-Star here: https://t.co/kNf5hhEIQx or you're on the naughty list. ps: today your vote counts 3x! pic.twitter.com/U0Wml1CUEB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 25, 2022

Embiid Not Worried About Harden’s Departure?

The growth in chemistry between the two stars in recent weeks has been notable. This has been the biggest factor in the Sixers’ recent eight-game winning streak and will play a major role in determining the team’s ceiling. The duo is also on pace to be the first teammates since 1981-82 to lead the league in both scoring and assists.

📊 The 76ers seek 9 straight wins tonight vs. WAS. – Joel Embiid: 35.6 PPG during win streak – James Harden: 12.8 APG during win streak#Sixers #NBAitalia pic.twitter.com/ZBIyPNHDC5 — NBA News 24 (@nbaitalianews24) December 27, 2022

It also is in Embiid and the Sixers’ best interest to operate as if it is business as usual. The bottom line is how this season ends will have a major impact on Harden’s desire following the season. If his interest remains in competing for a championship as a major contributor, it is difficult to find a better opportunity than Philadelphia. If Harden is over it and wouldn’t mind shifting to a mentorship role while he lives the lifestyle he desires in Houston, there is little the Sixers can do to change this. However, making a deep playing run and proving that the Harden and Embiid duo is good enough to produce in the postseason is the best thing the Sixers can do to change his mind.

Embiid’s MVP Level Play

There also has been a frustrating lack of attention on Embiid’s high-level play on a national scale. The slow start seems to have clouded the opinion of many, but the reigning MVP runner-up has more than woken up since the first handful of games. On the season he is averaging 33.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals. The points and assists are career-highs for Embiid with his scoring leading the NBA as well. In addition, he ranks in the top five of the NBA in usage percentage, player efficiency rating, defensive rating, and defensive box plus/minus.

Joel Embiid leads the NBA in scoring & is averaging 33/10/5 while also leading the league in defensive win shares… The disrespect has to stop. https://t.co/p7r2xf50IT — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) December 27, 2022

While there is plenty of competition around the NBA, there is a real argument for Embiid playing the best basketball of anyone. As things currently stand he has the sixth-shortest MVP odds across the league, trailing Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant.

Embiid has declared how he has no interest in aiming for individual accolades following last year’s voting collapse. His sights are set on winning a championship and the Sixers have made a statement they belong in the contending category during the winning streak. He will need the help of Harden for this to be possible and hopefully, the duo can keep up their elite string of play to make these goals attainable.