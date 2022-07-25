Sixers Star Joel Embiid Seen Interacting With Disgruntled All-Star on Social Media

One thing Philadelphia 76ers fans know all too well is that Joel Embiid loves to stir the pot on social media. The MVP runner-up was recently seen poking fun at an old playoff rival and is back at it with his internet antics.

After talks dyed down, new reports regarding Kevin Durant’s trade request have surfaced. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Boston Celtics have emerged as a suitor for the two-time MVP and have put All-Star Jaylen Brown on the table in discussions.

Brooklyn rejected Boston’s offer of Brown, guard Derrick White, and a draft pick, sources said, and the Nets have asked for Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player.

Following this news going live, the All-Star forward took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. Keeping it short and sweet, he tweeted “Smh” (shaking my head). Among the hundreds of thousands who liked the post was none other than Embiid.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

Brown, 24, averaged 23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 3.5 APG in 66 games for the Celtics last season. The one-time All-Star is also under contract for the next two years.

Sixers Not Mentioned as Suitor For Kevin Durant

Not long after news broke of Kevin Durant requesting a trade, reports surfaced of the Sixers making a call regarding the former MVP. However, it appears they are no longer in the mix. During his recent news dump covering the Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade markets, Shams Charania did not list Philly as a possible suitor.

With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit – and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic.

There are many reasons why the Sixers are likely no longer in the mix, with an unwillingness to part ways with Tyrese Maxey being near the top of the list. The 21-year-old has proven to be an ideal fit next to James Harden and Joel Embiid, and Daryl Morey should be in no rush to move on from the rising star and his extremely team-friendly contract.

Is Joel Embiid Attempting to Recruit Jaylen Brown?

There is no telling what Joel Embiid’s true intentions are, but the question has to be asked if the All-Star center is trying to recruit Brown to Philly. As an athletic wing who can contribute on both ends of the floor, he is the exact archetype of player the Sixers have targeted this offseason. Brown also connected on 35.8% of his threes on high volume last season.

If the Sixers want to acquire Brown, a multi-team deal will be necessary to make things work from a financial standpoint. With most recent star trades involving multiple moving parts, Daryl Morey might be able to sneak in and add more to his already impressive offseason.

With assets like Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle at their disposal, the Sixers have the pieces to make a splash in the trade market.