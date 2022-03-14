Sixers Reveal ‘Mapped Out’ Plan for Resting James Harden, Joel Embiid

There are only 16 games left in the regular season and the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to build chemistry. Joel Embiid and James Harden have only taken the floor together in eight games since the trade deadline.

Despite going 7-1 during that stretch, Harden was quick to point out that he’s “still trying to figure things out.” Ditto for his new teammates who are learning how to read his eyes, run better pick and rolls, and make harder cuts. There’s a learning curve, one that may need to be expedited due to rest days.

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters (via Ky Carlin) there is a “mapped-out game plan” for resting Harden and Embiid. Danny Green got Sunday night off as he nurses a lacerated finger, while Tyrese Maxey is bound for a break. The second-year guard has logged a team-high 2,103 minutes, or 35.6 minutes per game. Rivers wants a fresh group going into the playoffs since benches become shorter.

“At this point, it’s all about really building for the postseason and making sure that I’m healthy and all that stuff,” Embiid said on March 7. “Our goal is to win a championship, you know — if I don’t feel well physically, definitely going to take a game or a couple of games off just to make sure I’m right mentally and physically.”

Both Harden and Embiid are officially in for the front end of this road-home back-to-back. Thought Embiid might sit tonight with Denver on the schedule for tomorrow night on ESPN. Sixers have said that Harden and Embiid will get rest days before the playoffs https://t.co/acfA51o894 — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) March 13, 2022

Harden and Embiid both played in Sunday’s 116-114 overtime victory over Orlando. Harden played 44 minutes; Embiid saw 41 minutes. It’ll be interesting to see if Rivers decides to rest one of them in a back-to-back versus Denver on Monday (March 14).

“We’re not gonna share it,” Rivers said, “but we do have a game plan.”

Nuggets-Sixers: Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic

If the Sixers were going to rest one of their All-Star starters against Denver it would probably be Harden. There is no way Embiid is going to want to sit out with Nikola Jokic coming to town. The Serbian big man beat Embiid out for MVP honors last season and the two centers are entangled in another MVP battle this year.

Iron sharpens iron. Competition fuels greatness. Embiid knows Monday night’s game is an opportunity to show the world why he’s better than Jokic.

“He’s a great player,” Jokic told reporters, via Josh Reynolds. “Great. Like, great, great player. He can do everything on the floor … controlling the game, who is in the conversation for MVP and the best player in the league.”

#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid is 4-1 in head-to-head battles vs. Denver center Nikola Jokić. Embiid’s averaged 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals & 2.2 blocks in the five games. Jokić averaged 21.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals. pic.twitter.com/awAnQQ5RtM — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 14, 2022

Welcome Back, Tobias Harris

Sixers forward Tobias Harris had been hearing it from fans ever since the Harden trade. He had been averaging 12.4 points per game heading into Sunday while getting the evil eye from Harden for passing up open looks. Something finally clicked.

Harris was in attack mode all evening against Orlando on his way to 26 points. He fell just one rebound short of securing his first double-double since February 11. The former Magic star connected on three 3-pointers in the game, including the eventual game-winner with 31.7 seconds left in overtime.