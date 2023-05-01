New Details Emerge on Severity of Joel Embiid’s Injured Knee, Playing Chances

With the Philadelphia 76ers set to take on their division rival, the Boston Celtics, in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the one conundrum they’re dealing with is Joel Embiid‘s availability in the series. NBA Insider Shams Charania provided the latest on the severity of Embiid’s injury.

“Everything with Joel Embiid is fluid. He’s a warrior. It’s playoff time. I’m told he did have PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment last week in that knee. He participated in parts of practice on Sunday, which is a good step, but he has a pretty serious LCL sprain that he was diagnosed with on April 21. It was more than a Grade 1 LCL ligament sprain, so he’s done some shooting on the floor in the past few days,” Charania said.

Charania added that Embiid has a history of playing through injury in the playoffs, but it remains up in the air if he’ll play in this series.

“This is the legend of Joel Embiid. When you think about it, he’s had a propensity of playing through pain. In 2021, he plays through a torn meniscus in his knee during the playoffs. Last year, 2022, he plays with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb. How much has he run up and down the floor in the last 24 hours? That’s the question. I’m told not that much as of yesterday. We’ll see if he’s going to be able to try to play today. There’s some thought around this that it would be a miracle if he ended up showing up tonight out on the floor, but right now, he is doubtful, and he’s trying to get better in the coming hours.”

PJ Tucker Sends Message to Sixers After Joel Embiid’s Injury

The Sixers did well in the 16 games they played without Embiid – going 11-5 – but PJ Tucker believes none of that will be relevant if and when they go into their next series without the Sixers’ MVP candidate.

“I mean, we can talk about like taking stuff from games and all, it don’t work like that,” Tucker said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “You just gotta play. We’ll figure out what we’re gonna do against this team and our game plan, and I think it’ll change up from game to game trying to figure out how we’re gonna play. Who’s playing, who’s available, who’s not, but we just got to be ready to play. That’s it.”

Tucker said that the team will have to play at their best no matter who’s playing and who’s not.

“Each and every night,” Tucker added. “Everybody, whoever’s available, ready to go out there, and give it all.”

Joel Embiid Playing in Boston Would be ‘Pleasant Surprise’

After it was reported that Embiid was doubtful for Game 1, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report added that, due to the pain that Embiid is experiencing, it would be a pleasant surprise if he shows up in either Game 1 or 2.

“Joel Embiid is experiencing a lot of pain in that right knee. His LCL sprain is typically a 4-6 week recovery. I’m told it would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to play in either of the first two games in Boston,” Dumas said.