Sixers Insider Ignites Controversial Debate on Bucks Star

It’s been almost a decade since the Philadelphia 76ers jettisoned Jrue Holiday for Nerlens Noel and a first-round pick. Revisionist history suggests it was a lop-sided trade, one of the worst in franchise history. It’s not.

In fact, it could be argued that the Sixers fleeced the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal. They received two top-10 players for a one-time All-Star stuck on a mediocre team. Trading Holiday earned them multiple draft assets – the tentacles of this trade stretch deep, wrote The Rights to Ricky Sanchez – and seemingly kicked off “The Process.” Names like Dario Saric, Elfrid Payton, Michael Carter-Williams, Justin Anderson altered the space-time continuum.

Fast forward to 2021 and Holiday has been a force for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. He’s averaging 17.6 points, 9.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds per game after a dominant Game 5 performance. It has reopened the debate over whether the Sixers should have traded Holiday in 2013. One of the leading nay-sayers has been long-time NBA reporter Dei Lynam of NBC Sports Philadelphia and her criticism has drawn the ire of loyal “Process” defenders everywhere.

If the great Harry Kalas was calling this game I can hear it “Jrue Holiday you are the man.” He was Sam Hinkie’s first trade as President of 76ers for Nerlens Noel. I’ll leave it at that. — Dei Lynam (@dlynamCSN) July 18, 2021

Here's the roster for that last 76ers' team before Jrue was traded for 1st rd picks. Who is Jrue leading to the playoffs with that capped roster & no 1st rd picks in 2 of the next 3 drafts. Who do you keep that continues to keep them capped & mediocre? Where do you improve? pic.twitter.com/6ft0fO7HKC — BelmontShore (@BelmontShore) July 18, 2021

Because it led to the process? — Dei Lynam (@dlynamCSN) July 18, 2021

It’s weird that Dei covered the Sixers during that time and doesn’t seem to know the context of situation, or the trade. — CGhi (@GallagherArtist) July 18, 2021

And Lynam wasn’t the only local media personality critiquing the Holiday trade. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin took aim at the Sixers’ general manager at the time, Sam Hinkie, referring to him as “Scam Hinkie” while comparing Holiday to Ben Simmons. Holiday is the better player, per Eskin. Sixers fans were quick to point out that Philly passed on Phoenix Suns starter Mikal Bridges in 2018.

Got couple observations after #Bucks win Gm 5 of #NBAFinals . #Sixers first trade starting process under Scam Hinkie trading Jrue Holiday. Now one of best PGs in league and he’s so much better at position than Ben Simmons. Not close. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) July 18, 2021

I still can’t believe the Sixers drafted Mikal Bridges and then immediately gave him away. — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) June 20, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Revisiting 2013 Trades Remain Pointless

There were quite a few people – fans and media alike – who rushed to the Sixers’ defense regarding the Holiday trade. Why are we revisiting a trade from eight years ago? Especially when Holiday was sitting out there as a restricted free agent this past offseason. All the Sixers or any other team had to do was outbid the Bucks. Instead, Milwaukee locked him up to a max contract extension worth $160 million.

If you’re revisiting a trade from eight years ago — believing that said player would’ve still been here all these years later — I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to argue that the Sixers should’ve outbid the Bucks for him this offseason, that’s a much better discussion. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) July 18, 2021

Can we just be happy for Jrue Holiday and not have a pointless reexamination of a trade that happened almost 10 years ago? #Sixers — Rashaan Josey (@Rashaan) July 18, 2021

Jrue is really, really good but there’s no world where he’s the franchise guy on a team winning a title. The reason the Sixers are where they are isn’t because of trading Holiday, like at all. People forget there was a 2-3 season period where they added nothing of long-term value https://t.co/UiQj0xy9e1 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 18, 2021

Holiday was arguably the best player on the court on Saturday night, dropping 27 points and dishing out 13 assists. The 31-year-old point guard also made the play of the night when he lobbed a perfect alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo with 16.7 seconds left.

“My dad thinks I’m the best player in the world,” Holiday told reporters after Game 5, via ESPN. “He just feels like I can do everything – play 48 minutes, I don’t need to come out, I don’t need a break. But really just be aggressive the whole game.”

Sixers Make Holiday 17th Overall Pick

The Sixers drafted Holiday in the 2009 NBA draft with the 17th overall pick. The UCLA product burst onto the scene in 2013 and scored a career-high 35 points on Jan. 26. The 22-year-old became the youngest player in franchise history to make the All-Star team when he earned a reserve spot for the Eastern Conference. Holiday spent four seasons in Philadelphia and averaged 13.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game.

Hinkie eventually traded Holiday and a 2013 second-round pick (turned out to be Pierre Jackson) in exchange for Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick (turned out to be Elfrid Payton). The Sixers flipped those assets and acquired Dario Saric, another first-rounder and a 2015 second-rounder during subsequent “Process” wheelings and dealings.