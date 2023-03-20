NBA Legend Julius Erving Has Strong Words For Sixers’ Title Chances

Among those who believe the Philadelphia 76ers have what it takes to win a title this season is arguably the greatest Sixer of all-time, Julius Erving. While talking with Lauren Rosen of Sixers.com, Erving gave his thoughts on the Sixers’ chances of winning it all this season.

“I think they’ve got a good shot. This is probably the best shot that I’ve seen in recent years,” Erving said, per Rosen. “This team, they seem to be very resilient. They are definitely dynamic in terms of having a blend of weapons. I like that there’s chemistry there, and there’s an undeniable desire to want to win.”

Julius Erving on the chances this @sixers team has to be the latest 76ers championship winners since his team did it 1983: “I think they’ve got a good shot. This is probably the best shot that I’ve seen in recent years.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 20, 2023

More Julius Erving on this year’s @sixers team: “This team, they seem to be very resilient. They are definitely dynamic in terms of having a blend of weapons. I like that there’s chemistry there, and there’s an undeniable desire to want to win.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 20, 2023

Erving was at the Sixers’ facility on March 20, visiting both the current Sixers’ team as well as celebrating the 40-year anniversary of when the Sixers last won the title against the Los Angeles Lakers with some of his former teammates.

76ers royalty in the house today. 1982-83 Team 2022-23 Team

🤝 pic.twitter.com/MX3SaZvWv8 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 20, 2023

Julius Erving Praises Tyrese Maxey

While talking with NBC Sports Philadelphia on January 27, Erving singled out Tyrese Maxey for both his skills and his persona when taking the floor.

“Everything about him (is impressive). His persona, his attitude, his energy, his ability,” Erving said. “He’s as capable of scoring as any player in the league. He’s a different type of version of Allen Iverson. Iverson was fearless, and I see that in Maxey. And Maxey probably has a little more floater in his game.”

Erving then went on to compare Maxey to the Sixers’ bench from his playing days.

“Back in the day, we had what they called the Bomb Squad,” Erving said. “It was World B. Free, Joe Bryant, Steve Mix coming off the bench and getting theirs. I think Philly has a version of that with Maxey coming off the bench — that’s very big. He’s the leader. And Shake Milton coming off the bench. These guys are capable of scoring … of being starters on other teams.”

Tyrese Maxey Sounds Off on Allen Iverson

As it turns out, Erving’s not the only one who has praised Tyrese Maxey for his abilities. During his appearance on “The Young Person Podcast With RJ Hampton,” Maxey revealed a conversation he and Allen Iverson had and the impact it’s had on him as a player.

“Just talking to A.I., and you know I call him O.G., and every time he sees me, he tells me like, ‘Man, you gonna be the one. You’re gonna be the one. You can do it. You can do this.’ The faith that he has in me, it’s just a feeling that just feels like no other,” Maxey said.

Maxey went on to praise Iverson for his career accomplishments, specifically for how far he managed to take the Sixers in the playoffs.

“He’s a great. He’s like a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the ones at the end of the day. He led the team to the finals, and that was a tough team to lead to the finals. They were great, but what he was doing, and he got a game out of the Lakers.”

Play

Video Video related to nba legend julius erving has strong words for sixers’ title chances 2023-03-20T14:55:09-04:00

Iverson is commonly remembered as one of the Sixers’ greats with much that due to taking them the furthest they’ve gone since their last title in 1983. There’s no telling how Maxey will be remembered if he and the current Sixers squad go even further than Iverson did.