Sixers Considered Landing Spot for Lakers Veteran Wing

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for a title run now that the Ben Simmons saga is now in the rear-view mirror.

With James Harden now in the fold, the Sixers appear to be a different beast and Joel Embiid has been outspoken out his love for playing with Harden through just two games.

With the Sixers now ready to make their run, they’ll spend the rest of the season making whatever improvements they can, and that could happen through the buyout market.

The Nets and Bucks have already been bolstering their rosters up, bu the Sixers have remained quiet on that end. With the departures of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, there are some holes that’ll need to be addressed.

While many of the big names on the market have already been scooped up, there are still others that could become available.

With the Lakers in the midst of a disastrous season themselves, they might find themselves shedding some players themselves. If a name like Kent Bazemore was let go, he’d find a lot of interest on the market and the Sixers could potentially become his new home.

Playing time with the Lakers has been sporadic for him, and with the team unable to find a new home for him at the trade deadline, it’s looking like a buyout is the next logical step for Bazemore.

Bazemore to Sixers

Curry is clearly in the upper echelon of three point shooters in the league, but Bazemore is no slouch himself, especially in the right situation.

With Harden and Embiid surrounding him, Bazemore would find a lot of open shots on the Sixers, and that’s what Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley is banking on as well. He lists the Sixers, Warriors and Celtics are best landing spots for him, but the Sixers certainly make the most sense here since there’s a void to be filled.

Bazemore’s percentages are down across the board this season, but there are a lot of factors in play there such as his lack of playing time and the fact the whole Lakers team has been struggling. He started in Los Angeles to start the year, but was then taken out of the rotation before returning with inconsistent minutes.

There’s no guarantee he’ll be bought out, but things certainly appear to be trending in that direction. The Sixers definitely have a spot for him, but do they actually need him?

Bazemore Could Provide a Big Lift

If Bazemore does find his way to the Sixers, he’d not only provide shooting from the outside, but he’d also be a pesky defender. While he’s not on the same level of Matisse Thybulle, he could play a similar role and make scoring on the Sixers a very difficult thing to do.

As of right now, it’s tough to say when or even if Bazemore will be bought out, but if he does, expect the Sixers to make a real effort at grabbing him.

