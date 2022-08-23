Sixers Potential Trade Target Makes Final Decision Regarding Future

This offseason, the Kevin Durant trade saga was the biggest story in professional basketball. The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in the mix in recent weeks after reports emerged that the former MVP listed them as a desired landing spot. While the window of opportunity was open, it appears to have closed.

After roughly two months since Durant requested a trade, things have come to a quiet end. Following a recent statement from general manager Sean Marks, both sides have decided to continue their partnership.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks said.

A rather shocking turn of events following Durant giving ownership an ultimatum. Nonetheless, the two-time Finals MVP will be staying put in Brooklyn to join forces with close friend Kyrie Irving and former Sixer Ben Simmons.

Kevin Durant Was ‘Sniffing Around’ Sixers

While they might not have had the assets to pull off a mega-deal, the Sixers had multiple dots connecting them to Durant. By far the biggest was James Harden. The two had played alongside each other on two separate occasions and seemed open to joining forces once again.

Given how Harden’s tenure in Brooklyn came to an abrupt ending, many were puzzled by the dynamic between the two superstars. Not only were they spotted at a concert together in London, but Harden and Durant were also training together.

During a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” NBA insider Bill Simmons weighed in on the turning point in the former teammates’ relationship. According to him, they spent one weekend together and managed to reconcile with one another.

KD and Harden, this is what I heard: They don’t talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend. And by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly

Sixers Now Have to Worry About The Brooklyn Nets

When the Sixers made all the moves they did this summer, the idea was to contend right away. With Joel Embiid in the prime of his career, they are looking to maximize their window of contention. Flanked by James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and a complementing supporting cast, this is arguably the best roster the All-Star center has ever had around him.

Following Durant’s decision to remain with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers now have one more team they have to worry about in the Eastern Conference. When fully healthy, the duo of KD and Kyrie Irving is one of the best in the league. On top of that, Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that Ben Simmons should be ready for training camp next month.

Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities following back surgery in May, and he is on track to be cleared for five-on-five activities in the coming weeks, league sources say. The Nets and Simmons expect him to be ready for training camp in late September.

The Nets have a lot to figure out following an offseason full of disarray, but they are among the teams the Sixers will have to get through if they wish to fulfill their championship aspirations.