Kyla Kuzma Sounds off on Twitter Over Sixers Star Joel Embiid’s All-Star Snub

When the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game, many were shocked to see that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was not among them. Among those who were in disbelief regarding Embiid’s snub was Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

After the starters were announced, Kuzma tweeted the following, “(Not gonna lie). Embiid not starting is nuts.”

Embiid has been starting in the all-star game every year since his fourth year in the league in 2018, though it was technically his second year actually playing. There is still a chance Embiid may be a starter anyway since Kevin Durant has been out recovering from an MCL injury he suffered on January 8, which could potentially sideline him past the all-star break.

Whether Embiid starts the all-star game or not, his play this season has clearly warranted an all-star selection, regardless. In 35 games this season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three.

Daryl Morey Blames ‘Shameless Boston Media’ For Embiid Snub

Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey voiced his displeasure over Embiid being snubbed on “The Anthony Gargano Show” while also blaming media types from Boston for why he was snubbed.

“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again,” Morey said. “This time, to your point, the perpetrators of the crime were the shameless media.

“Most of them have recused themselves because they don’t want to vote on something that affects players’ paychecks, but the shameless Boston media is way overrepresented. They haven’t recused themselves, and they shoved Joel low enough so that he’s not an All-Star starter. It’s crazy.”

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics got his first nod as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, getting the nod over Embiid. Although, it’s his fourth all-star game as a pro. NBA reporter Austin Krell said via Twitter that only two media outlets with Boston ties got to vote for the all-star starters: The Ringer (owned by Bill Simmons) and The Boston Globe, but that may not necessarily mean Morey’s claims are false.

“There were 6 voters from The Ringer and 2 from Boston Globe. That does not, however, mean they did/did not vote for Embiid. That also might not be that heavy of a representation compared to other markets’ media representations in the vote. But, I’ll look into that,” Krell said.

Kuzma Named As Possible Sixers’ Trade Target

On the January 14 episode of “Postin’ Up With Keith Smith & Adam Taylor,” Smith listed Kuzma as a player the Sixers could target at the trade deadline.

“It’s Daryl Morey. I don’t think they’ve got another big trade in them. I just don’t I don’t see where that would come from. But he’s gonna do stuff around the edges of his roster, and he’s got some movable pieces there that you’re gonna see he’s going to do something to flesh that team out a little bit more,” Smith said. “And that’s where a guy like Kyle Kuzma, who makes $13 million, could be in play for them. Because it’s a very gettable contract, you don’t have to do much to match the salary.”

Though Kuzma could be had salary-wise, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Wizards intend to keep Kuzma around.

“The Wizards have told inquiring teams, such as the Hawks and Suns, that Kuzma is not available for trade, sources said, despite his objective to decline next season’s player option and test the open market,” Fischer said.