Sixers Linked to Former NBA Champ, $39 Million Star as Potential Trade Target

On the January 14 episode of “Postin’ Up With Keith Smith & Adam Taylor,” Smith delved into what he thinks the Philadelphia 76ers will do at the trade deadline. Smith doesn’t believe the Sixers are going to capture a big fish at the trade deadline as they did with James Harden last year, but he believes President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey could have a few tricks up his sleeve, including potentially acquiring a former NBA Champion.

“It’s Daryl Morey. I don’t think they’ve got another big trade in them. I just don’t I don’t see where that would come from. But he’s gonna do stuff around the edges of his roster, and he’s got some movable pieces there that you’re gonna see he’s going to do something to flesh that team out a little bit more,” Smith said. “And that’s where a guy like Kyle Kuzma, who makes $13 million could be in play for them. Because it’s a very gettable contract, you don’t have to do much to match the salary.”

Kuzma, who won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is in the last year of a three-year, $39 million contract. Kuzma is putting up some career highs in his sixth NBA season with the Washington Wizards, including points per game (21.7), assists per game (3.9), and field goal percentage (46.3 percent).

The Sixers already have depth on the wing with Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, and Georges Niang, but Kuzma would only add to that would he be acquired.

Kuzma Reportedly Not Available

Marc Stein reported on his Substack on January 15 that the Wizards have not made Kuzma available in trade talks and that they hope to keep him past this season.

“The Wizards continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kyle Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason,” Stein said.

Stein added that many around the NBA believe Kuzma will leave the Wizards, but such rumors may be spread by teams that will pursue him this coming offseason.

“The belief persists in various corners of the NBA map that Kuzma would prefer to relocate in the offseason, but perhaps that is wishful thinking from teams that covet him.”

The Wizards are currently 18-26 and are two games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

‘Rising Expectation’ Sixers Will Trade to Shed Luxury Tax

Stein reported on his Substack on January 14 that the Sixers plan to trade one of their players to save money.

“There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars,” Stein said.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported something similar while also explaining why the Sixers may go that route.

“There is also a financial aspect that may underscore the Sixers’ trade deadline efforts if the right upgrades don’t materialize,” Fischer said. “This season currently marks Philadelphia’s third straight year as a taxpayer, which would subject the Sixers to pay repeater tax rates on every dollar over the 2023-24 tax threshold. The Sixers are hovering just above this year’s tax line at present, which could put players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Jaden Springer in the trade conversation.”

Alternatively, the Sixers could include Korkmaz, Thybulle, and Springer, among others, in a potential deal for Kuzma, but all indications are that Kuzma is not on the market.