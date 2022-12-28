Joel Embiid & James Harden See Records Shattered by Luka Doncic in Historic Performance

The NBA world could not help but take their eyes off the impressive performance of Luka Doncic as he stole the spotlight of a loaded NBA slate on December 27th. The Dallas Mavericks superstar ended the victory over the Knicks with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists becoming the first player in NBA history to produce such a statline. Doncic had his fingerprints all over the matchup including managing to intentionally miss his free throw to get his own rebound and push the game to overtime as well as giving one of the most legendary post-game interviews of all time. The Slovenian became the first player in the NBA to eclipse 60 points this season and broke two members of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ record in the process.

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.” – Luka after one of the best games EVER. pic.twitter.com/K5psMj8Zxk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 28, 2022

Joel Embiid’s Record

Before Doncic’s epic performance, Joel Embiid has been leading the NBA with the highest-scoring total in a singular game this season which occurred during the November 13th victory over the Jazz. The 59 points he tallied marked the career-high for Embiid and he also added 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks. He accounted for 56.7% of the Sixers’ points in the matchup and also is tied with Doncic and Devin Booker on the season for the most 50+ point games.

Joel Embiid tonight: 37 minutes

59 points

11 rebounds

8 assists

7 blocks

1 steal

19-28 FGA

+23 Truly one of the most dominant two-way performances of anyone to ever step foot on a basketball court. Historic performance from Embiid

pic.twitter.com/tbrBKnlHsY — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 14, 2022

This performance occurred during the stretch played without James Harden as he was recovering from his foot injury at the time. It will always be mentioned among Embiid’s best performances of his career as the defensive impact somehow stood out more than the 59 points on the offensive end. It came at a time when the Sixers were desperately attempting to turn their season around and Embiid’s will to win played a vital role in this.

It also helped inflate his scoring average to the NBA-best 33.7 points per game that it currently sits. Doncic sits just behind him at 33.6 points per game and there is a strong possibility it will come down to these two in the race for the NBA scoring title at the year’s conclusion.

James Harden’s Record

Doncic also became the second player in NBA history to secure a 60-point triple-double in the special effort. The first to ever do this was Embiid’s co-star, James Harden. This occurred back in his days with the Rockets during his MVP year. On January 30th, 2018, Harden ended with 60 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the 114-107 victory over the Magic. The three-time scoring champion scored more points than the Magic’s starting lineup combined and it was a record many expected to last.

Four years ago today, James Harden became the only player in NBA history to drop a 60-point triple double. He dropped: – 60 points

– 11 assists

– 10 rebounds

– 17-18 free throws

– 19-30 FG For some reason, this feat is not talked about enough. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/rXqqNbKZj1 — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) January 30, 2022

Doncic’s performance also comes on a night in which both the Sixers stars will see their efforts get lost in the shuffle. The Sixers suffered a 116-111 loss to the Wizards which snaps their eight-game losing streak. Philadelphia’s 6-31 (19.4%) shooting from beyond the three-point arc ultimately sunk their effort as Washington sat in a zone and forced Philadelphia to beat them from the perimeter.

Despite this, Embiid finished the matchup with 48 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. He did his best to will the team to win but could not find enough outside support. Harden was the only guy who answered the call finishing with 26 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals of his own. The non-Embiid minutes in which Harden led the charge were positive for the Sixers and the 33-year-old flashed a burst that has not been seen on a regular basis.

The Sixers now sit at 20-13 on the season and will turn their attention to their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Hopefully, the matchup will not require a 60+ point performance from either one of the stars as they look to get back on track and find a way to win.