Markelle Fultz Opens Up on ‘Weird Situation’ With Sixers

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz reflected on his time with the team on an appearance on The Players Tribune. Though Fultz made it clear that he appreciated everything that the Sixers did for him, he acknowledged how oddly everything went down during his time with the team.

“It was a weird situation,” Fultz said. “I wish I had a chance to help them because I really feel like I could’ve helped them win if they were patient and let me get healthy, but, at the same time, I’m thankful for everything that they did for me and everything worked out good.”

“It was a weird situation… I wish I had a chance to help them because I really feel like I could've helped them win if they were patient and let me get healthy.” – Markelle Fultz on his time with the Sixers (via @PlayersTribune)pic.twitter.com/0IKPhOxUJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

Fultz was originally acquired by the Sixers before the 2017 NBA Draft when they agreed to swap the no. 3 pick, plus an additional conditional first-rounder to their division rival, the Boston Celtics for the no. 1 pick. While the Sixers wound up with Fultz, the Celtics wound up with Jayson Tatum and Romeo Langford.

Fultz is coming off his best season as a pro with a Magic during the 2022-23 season. In 62 games with the Magic, Fultz averaged 14 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field and 31% from three.

Seth Curry Named as Possible Sixers’ Free Agent Target

The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann listed ex-Sixer Seth Curry as a possible free agent target for the team this offseason.

Hofmann explained what it would take for the Sixers to sign him as well as what he could bring to the team.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann said.

Hofmann also named two of the Miami Heat’s rotation players as possible options.

“Miami’s backcourt of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent could be worth a look,” Hofmann said. “Strus would be the higher priority target for my taste due to his ability to shoot off screens and guard. He might command more money than $12.2 million per year, but with Miami having a lot of money already committed for next season, it might not hurt to offer it.”

Hofmann also explained why he would like them to target two players who fit the mold as bigger guards.

“If the Sixers decide to go the “bigger body” route, Donte DiVincenzo and Bruce Brown are players I would have some interest in as well,” Hofmann said. “I like having two rugged defenders (De’Anthony Melton is the other one) in a three-guard rotation with Maxey.”

Andre Drummond Named as Potential Paul Reed Replacement

With Paul Reed heading into free agency this summer, Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez wrote that it’s possible that the offers Reed may get could be too pricey for the Sixers.

“It will be hard to stomach letting Reed or McDaniels go, but each of them could theoretically fetch an offer sheet from a rebuilding team that’s hefty enough to make the Sixers nervous about matching,” Aaronson said.

If Reed winds up leaving, Aaronson mentioned ex-Sixer Andre Drummond as a possible replacement.

“This will not be the first time I have suggested this player, but if Reed actually does depart for a young team eager to price the Sixers out, why not bring back Andre Drummond?”