Markelle Fultz Shares Strong Words for Sixers Ahead of Revenge Game

Markelle Fultz is slated to play in his first game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia ever since they traded him to the Orlando Magic on February 8, 2019. In light of Fultz’s return to play against the team that he first suited up for, Fultz had strong words about his time with the Sixers in an interview with Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

“Amazing. They drafted me here, and they supported me through everything,” Fultz said. “Of course, I wish I could have done more, but going through injuries and everything that happened here, I still think it was a very dope experience as far as just the camaraderie and being on the team that we had here. Very talented guys, and again, meeting the people that I had the chance to meet, so I think it was a positive thing. Everything happens for a reason. I’m a firm believer in that. So again, I’m very thankful for everything that you know Philly has done for me.”

The Sixers acquired Fultz’s draft rights from the Boston Celtics in 2017 in exchange for Jayson Tatum, among others, who’s going to make his fourth consecutive all-star team this season. Expectations were high for Fultz as he was the first overall pick in his draft, but Fultz managed to play 33 games total for the Sixers in two seasons before being traded to the Magic.

Fultz Praises Philly’s Atmosphere

When Fultz was asked about his emotions in anticipation of his return to Philadelphia, Fultz praised both the Sixer’s atmosphere and the fanbase.

“I think the last time I actually made myself to the arena since I’ve been traded was—I wasn’t playing, I was on the bench, but always fun to come back here. The fans are one of a kind here. So just the atmosphere here and the experience of being drafted here, it’s definitely going to be fun to be able to step on the court and play tonight,” Fultz said.

The last time Fultz played an NBA game at the Wells Fargo Center was on November 19, 2018, against the Phoenix Suns, where he played a total of seven minutes and put up one assist and one rebound with no points.

Fultz’s Relationship With Joel Embiid

Fultz revealed that even years after being traded, he still communicates with Joel Embiid as well as other Sixers’ personnel.

“We talk every once in a while. It’s not like an everyday basis, but we have a lot of love for each other. Since I got here, I jumped on FaceTime, and we were just talking a little bit of trash to each other and just talking a little bit, but I still talk to most of the guys here and there. Some of the staff too as well,” Fultz said.

Even though his time with the Sixers was short-lived, Fultz said that he’s made some strong friendships with their personnel.

“Every time we see each other, we always talk, so again, we have those relationships that last a lifetime that I made here in Philly and throughout the seasons of me being here. I definitely have a number of people that I talk to.”

In 29 games with the Magic this season, Fultz is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three.