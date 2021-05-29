‘Interesting Thing’: Sixers Young Duo Breaking All the Rules

The evolving relationship between Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey has been a fun one to watch. The two youngsters for the Philadelphia 76ers have been leaning on each other all year, with the pair complementing their strengths and ironing out their weaknesses.

Thybulle’s calling card has been defense. He was a very loose candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, plus a legitimate contender for NBA All-Defensive Team. The second-year guard had four steals and five blocks in 19 minutes in Game 2. He had been allowing just 0.86 points per possession and 42.5% effective field-goal percentage in pick-and-roll situations. Needless to say, Maxey has frequently picked his brain for defensive tips.

“He’s just always good on the court,” said Maxey. “I was like ‘You know what? I want to try and do some of those things because of how disruptive he is.’ Getting those rear-view contests, rear-view blocks, and steals, and just being a solid defender.”

Ditto for Thybulle on the other end where Maxey provides instant offense off the bench. His “and-1” drive was a momentum-changer in Game 1, then the rookie guard poured in 10 points in 14 minutes in Game 2. Thybulle was the recipient of a beautiful “rocket pass” from Maxey on Wednesday night which he promptly turned into an easy transition lay-up.

“What’s funny is whenever one of us does something akin to what the other’s specialty is, we get really excited for each other,” Thybulle said. “Like Tyrese got that rear-view contest and got the block so me and him are probably going to talk about until next game. And then he hit me on the drive for the lay-up and he gets super excited about me doing those things so it’s cool to be able to play off each other and build each other up in that sense.”

Doc Rivers Calls Relationship ‘Interesting Thing’

Thybulle and Maxey can often be seen chatting on the bench in the middle of games. They are always evaluating and critiquing, sometimes standing up and cheering when big plays happen. It’s emblematic of just how incredible the chemistry has been this year.

But Sixers head coach Doc Rivers provided one cause for concern over the Thybulle-Maxey partnership. He doesn’t want Maxey to try to do everything that Thybulle does on defense. Not many human beings can.

“I don’t know if I want Tyrese watching Matisse a whole bunch if you want me to be honest. Matisse is very similar to [Rajon] Rondo and Tony Allen,” Rivers said, referring to his star guards on the Boston Celtics. “Where they break a lot of rules but they’re good enough to do it, you know what I mean. We give Matisse a lot of freedom defensively because he’s able to make up ground and do things most human beings can’t.”

That doesn’t mean that Rivers isn’t on board with their friendship. He loves it, although he wonders which player gets more excited during their private sessions.

“I want to know who’s more excited when you think about those two sides,” Rivers said. “I think that would an interesting thing. But I love that energy and that synergy.”

Sixers Veterans See Bright Future in Philly

Veteran forward Tobias Harris also chimed in on the Thybulle-Maxey pairing. The third member of the Sixers’ Big Three gets excited when the Sixers get to empty the bench late in blowout games. That’s because he can sit back and watch five explosive young guys on the court together: Thybulle, Maxey, Paul Reed, Isiah Joe, Rayjon Tucker. Especially Thybulle and Maxey.

“I see two young guys on the team that are taking everything in,” Harris said. “I think the future is bright for these young guys and three to four years from now these guys are going to be mature players that are going to help us. And that’s key for our team and our organization.”

Make no mistake, Thybulle and Maxey are in for bigger roles in 2022. They are just getting started in the NBA.

“Those two guys in general, with Matisse impacting the game defensively the way that he has was key,” Harris said. “Tyrese coming in and being ready, you know in Game 1 when Tyrese comes in and gets that ‘and-one bucket’ … he doesn’t even know this, but that was like one of the biggest shots in the game because of the way the runs were going so he’s coming to work. He’s coming to work every day and he’s really enjoying the whole experience. Him and Matisse, I just think the both of them are doing a great job.”