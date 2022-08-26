Sixers Defensive Ace Bashed After Recent Workout Video Surfaces

Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, Matisse Thybulle has always left fans wanting more. While he is among the league’s most impactful defenders, his offensive limitations hinder how long he can be on the floor.

Despite only playing around 20 minutes a night, Thybulle has landed All-Defense honors in back-to-back seasons. Last year, he posted a defensive rating of 107.9. This mark was on par with Defensive Player of the Year winning Marcus Smart (107.1).

Like most players, Thybulle is using the offseason to sharpen his skills in hopes of rounding out his game. Recently, videos surfaced of the former first-round pick working to improve his ball-handling. After making its rounds through Twitter, fans were quick to voice their displeasure.

Cool. Now work on what's important: 3 point shooting https://t.co/Td4ti31rmR — Nick 🥔 (@PotatoCam69) August 26, 2022

Who needs a jumper when you can do this 😤 https://t.co/Swy2EarFk2 — The Baseline Scoop (@baseline_scoop) August 26, 2022

this is precisely what he needed to work on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/9DFgyQ8ErW — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) August 26, 2022

With players like James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the roster, it’s unlikely Thybulle will be doing much ball-handling going forward. With that in mind, fans would prefer he spends his time working on a crucial area of development, his three-point shooting.

There’s some discourse surrounding the Matisse Thybulle dribbling video. My take on it, I love that he’s working hard on the holes in his game. At the same time, I wish someone would lock him in the corner until he masters the corner three. — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@ZachCiavoNBA) August 26, 2022

Over the past two seasons, Thybulle has barely shot over 30% from beyond the arc. His inability to be a threat from deep has been one of the many factors leading to the Sixers’ poor floor spacing over the years. If Thybulle can develop even a league-average outside shot, it would make one of the NBA’s top three-and-D wings.

Matisse Thybulle Under Pressure Heading Into 2023

In the past, Matisse Thybulle has been a key piece of the Sixers’ rotation because of his elite-level defense. Outside of Danny Green, Doc Rivers had limited options when it came to above-average perimeter defenders. However, that is no longer the case.

Following an impressive offseason from Daryl Morey, the Sixers have an abundance of defenders to put around their stars. Not only are De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, and P.J. Tucker strong defenders, but efficient outside shooters as well. Because of this, they might get the nod over a one-dimensional player like Thybulle.

Ahead of this season, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley cited three Sixers who are under the most pressure. Aside from the team’s two All-Stars, he went with the defensive specialist.

After adding Tucker, House and Melton, the Sixers aren’t nearly as desperate for Thybulle’s defense, so he needs to give them other reasons for them to play him. If not, he could face a severe minutes crunch right before hitting the open market, which is less than ideal.

2023 is a Make-or-Break Year For Matisse Thybulle

Aside from having to compete for more minutes, Matisse Thybulle has a lot riding on how well he performs this season. After not inking an extension this summer, he is set to be a restricted free agent this time next year.

While there will always be a market for a defender of his caliber, another weak offensive season could hurt his next payday. Also, with his free agency looming, the Sixers could look to move him at some point if his development continues to stagger. Leading up to the NBA Draft, Thybulle was one of the many Sixers Daryl Morey was gauging the market for.

One thing Thybulle has going for him is he found quick chemistry with James Harden. Playing alongside the offensive maestro made it easier to generate good offensive looks. Following the All-Star break last season, he averaged six points per game while shooting 52% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.