Montrezl Harrell Offers Rave Review of Sixers Big Man: ‘He’s a Sponge’

Is it too early to think the Philadelphia 76ers look the part of a true contender? The squad is 2-0 in the preseason after squeaking out a come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The team is already earning rave reviews, with championship expectations once again swirling around in the ether. At the top of the roster, spots look all but locked down: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Tobias Harris, and PJ Tucker project to round out the starting five.

But down the roster, a few interesting battles are starting to develop. One of the spiciest is the fight for backup center, with Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed both making a case for more minutes during the regular season. It’s amid this roster battle when Harrell spoke of Reed, giving him props for his progress and not showing a hint of antagonism for his fellow backup.

“He’s not only focused on one person,” Harrell said of Reed, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “He’s trying to really hear it from coaches, from players, from veteran guys. He’s a sponge. He needs to keep absorbing and to keep bettering his game. I think it’s great.”

Harrell is coming off a strong preseason performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night.

Harrell Sinks Game Winner for 76ers

Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Cavs came down to the wire. A strong performance by Tyrese Maxey was matched by an equally impressive one from Cavaliers summer trade acquisition Donovan Mitchell.

With things knotted at 109 with right around 30 seconds left, Harrell went to work. He took an inbounds pass from Shake Milton and blew past his defender, making a beeline for the paint. He was met by yet another Cavalier, who set up to take the charge. Harrell, though, masterfully sidestepped the potential foul and put up a shot sandwiched between two players.

It wasn’t the prettiest shot in the world, but two points is two points.

It was another strong display after his debut against the Nets featured 10 points and five rebounds. Against the Cavs, Harrell managed 13 points and three rebounds.

Harrell’s strong second game came at a crucial time; Reed staked a strong claim to backup center minutes against the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

Paul Reed’s 76ers Preseason Debut was Strong

In Reed’s preseason debut against the Nets, he showcased serious versatility that was often missing from Philadelphia’s lineup last year. He recorded 10 points on 3-4 shooting and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe, but it was his defense that made the youngster stand out. By the game’s end, Reed had three steals, five rebounds, and a block.

Harrell couldn’t help but remark on the young big man’s progress.

“He’s eager to learn,” said Harrell. “He’s a guy who’s still putting in the work in all facets of his game. Just trying to do all the little things to make him a better player. He’s just a young guy who’s eager to learn and just looking to get better.”

If Reed can develop into a rotation piece for Philadelphia, he’ll join recent late-first-round pick Tyrese Maxey as definite Sixers success stories. It’s a turnaround from years before, when it seemed like every lottery pick to put on a Sixers uniform was progress-proof.