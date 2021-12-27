Wizards Big Man Livid After Joel Embiid ‘Trolls’ Him to the Showers

Things got heated between Montrezl Harrell and Joel Embiid on Sunday night. The two big men were embattled in a physical war of attrition in the paint, then frustrations boiled over late in the third quarter following a verbal altercation.

It started when Embiid lowered his shoulder into Harrell and knocked him to the ground. The Washington Wizards center quickly got up and flung his arms around Embiid which led to a shoving match between them. Harsh words were exchanged and double technical fouls were doled out with 3:04 left in the third.

On the Sixers’ next possession, Embiid fought off Harrell to grab an offensive rebound and got hacked on a layup. But Harrell must have heard something he didn’t like because he threw a stiff arm into Embiid’s shoulder. The refs saw it and immediately ejected Harrell. After the game, Harrell told reporters he was sick and tired of Embiid “nitpicking” and hunting for cheap fouls.

“Stand on your toughness,” Harrell said, via NBC Sports Washington. “If you’re so tough, stand on that, my dude. Don’t start nitpicking and pointing and wanting to do the telling when the ref walk in, my guy. Stand on that. I am, I got tossed, it is what it is. I wish it wouldn’t have been in the situation that it was in, but I don’t regret it.”

Montrezl Harrell after getting ejected for his scuffle with Joel Embiid: "If you are so tough, stand on that, my dude. Don’t start nitpicking and pointing and wanting to do the telling when the ref walk in." pic.twitter.com/ODV5RwAqsg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2021

The outcome was never in doubt as the Philadelphia 76ers scored a 117-96 blowout win. Embiid finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks to push Philadelphia (17-16) into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid Admits to Trolling Wizards

Embiid’s Twitter handle literally reads: Joel “Troel” Embiid. He has never pretended not to be an agitator on the court, a guy who relishes getting in his opponents’ head. So it was no surprise to hear the All-Star center once again admit to playing mind games with Harrell on Sunday night.

“I wouldn’t say I baited him into that (second tech) but I like to think that I’m a troll. I like to think I kind of made him get out of his comfort zone, and that got him kicked out,” Embiid said, via The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell. “Basketball is also mental. You got to be able to get in your opposition’s heads, and that’s what I did.”





Embiid is the NBA’s version of “The Greatest Showman” and every game is another opportunity for an Oscar. He had a wide smile on his face at the free-throw line following Harrell’s ejection while he waved goodbye to the Wizards big man.

“I was just smiling,” Embiid said, via Justin Grasso. “I was smiling because he told me that I didn’t do anything all game which is surprising because, at that point, I think I had like 30 in 20 minutes. Like I said, I’m just glad we got the win.”

Next Up, Toronto and Brooklyn

The Sixers will look to make it two wins in a row as they travel up to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, December 28. Philadelphia is 41-59 all-time against Toronto, including a 115-109 loss back in November. Embiid was in the league’s COVID-19 protocol for the first matchup.

Then, they head to New York to take on a Brooklyn Nets team ravaged by COVID-19. Kevin Durant remains out as three of their last four games have been postponed. The Nets still own the top seed in the East thanks to a 20-9 record. Philly leads the all-time series 118-87, including a recent 114-105 loss on December 15.