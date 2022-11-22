Former Sixth Man of the Year Unhappy With Role on Sixers?

There is still a great deal up in the air regarding the Philadelphia 76ers rotation. Doc Rivers limited the bench opportunities in a major way to start the season and essentially went with an eight-man rotation in the early games. Players like Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, and Montrezl Harrell ended up on the outside looking in due to the short bench. Since this time, Rivers has experimented more and given players a chance to earn their rotational roles. However, Harrell still looks to be a player that is getting the short end of the stick.

Through the opening 16 games of the season, Harrell has played a total of 143 minutes on the floor. This 10.3 minutes per game is the fewest he has seen since his rookie year in 2015-16 with the Rockets. Outside of that season, Harrell has never played fewer than 17.0 minutes per game in 2017-18. He saw extended minutes against the Knicks on November 4th in which he spent 29 minutes and five seconds on the court. The former Sixth Man of the Year tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal making it his most impactful performance of the season. However, these opportunities have been few and far between through the early stages of the season.

Could Harrell Be Unhappy?

Harrell was asked about his time on the court following the Sixers’ win over the Jazz on Sunday. He did not shut down the concept of him being slightly dissatisfied in his role and stated, “Of course, I wanna be out there on the floor. Of course, I wanna be in a position [of] something that’s consistent, but hey, it’s the game. I’ve been in the game for eight years. It’s just about coming in the game and doing what you’re supposed to when you’re name is called so really that’s all I do, man”

The 28-year-old still expressed a team-first mentality following the question and ended by saying, “It ain’t up to me. I just do my job when my name is called. It’s as simple as that. When my name is called, I just go out there and try to do it to the best of my ability, play the right way and just give us a lift off the bench.”

Eastern Conference Executive Weighs In

Heavy Sports Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference Executive to pick his brain on Harrell’s role with the Sixers. As the executive put it, “Well, they’re giving (Paul) Reed a shot and that has not been going that much better for them so there is a chance they will go back to Harrell in time. In a lot of years, in a lot of situations, they would have to worry about Harrell, he is a guy who always thinks he should be getting more minutes, more shots. But he had a tough summer with the legal stuff and he seems to be approaching it like he’s happy to be in the league. How long is that going to last? We’ll see. But it would not benefit him at all to complain, he has been around long enough to know that.”

It has been an up-and-down season for Paul Reed this season as well. Neither Reed nor Harrell has proven to be the ideal backup big man thus far, but have a strong chance to change this narrative with Joel Embiid recently picking up a foot injury. While Harrell has still endeared himself to Philly fans with his intensity on the court and postgame altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the level of play has not been up to par.

Have compiled videos from last night's Giannis Antetokounmpo/Montrezl Harrell altercation into one here. I included timestamps for the videos I was able, using the arena clock in background. Link on top of the video is to @JoeVardon's reporting, for full story of what occurred. pic.twitter.com/nMKRupBscY — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 19, 2022

Harrell has an especially strong opportunity to prove his worth moving forward as the Sixers will be in need of a scoring pop that he can provide. While he has not played his best thus far, the Lousiville product averaged 18.6 points per game just three seasons ago with Rivers as his coach. If there ever was a time for him to step it up it would be now with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden all set to miss time. They will need to find offense and hopefully, Harrell can answer this call.