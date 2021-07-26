NBA Mock Drafts: Sixers Steal ‘Best Shooter in Country’

The Philadelphia 76ers could go one of two ways in this week’s NBA draft. The team could opt to take a big-bodied backup center for a Joel Embiid insurance policy, or they could grab a lights-out shooter to help space the floor.

The latter was the apple of the Sixers’ eye in a mock draft from CBS Sports who gave them Nay’Shon “Bones” Hyland out of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). The 6-foot-3, 169-pounder averaged 19.5 points per game last season while shooting 37.1% from deep. He was the third-lightest player at the 2021 NBA Combine, hence the nickname “Bones.”

Several draft experts have called Hyland “one of the best shooters” in the country, with some comparing him to Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz. Hyland set a VCU freshman record by knocking down 63 three-pointers. And he has the range to hit them from 30-feet back.

“Honestly, I’m just a hooper,” Hyland said at a Lakers’ pre-draft workout, via Silver Screen & Roll. “People list me as a 1, people list me as a 2, I can play either position. I can play off the ball. I can shoot the lights out off the ball, I can shoot the lights out on the ball. I’m a very underrated passer, underrated playmaker. It just shows you my versatility, and I can do either or both at a high level for sure.”

Colin Ward-Henninger provided the following scouting report on Hyland, a college point guard who translates to a shooting guard in the NBA:

Nah’Shon Hyland is a pure scorer who started rising up draft boards following an excellent combine performance. He’s extremely confident, with tremendous range off the dribble, and has shown the ability to hit clutch shots. His offensive game, particularly his playmaking, needs some fine tuning, but he has the ability to provide bench scoring right away for the 76ers while also possessing potential for the future.





Play



Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland Kills The 2021 NBA Combine | Full Highlights & Interview w/ Mike Schmitz #BonesHyland put together an impressive performance at the 2021 NBA Combine in front of NBA Execs and Scouts. The flamethrowing 6'3 guard showcased his tantalizing shotmaking ability, promise as a two-way playmaker, and fierce competitiveness. Cinematic recap & in-depth breakdown coming soon on Instagram, @League.Him — linked below. #NBADraft #2021NBADraft Main Page ⬇️ Instagram: urlgeni.us/instagram/League.Him… 2021-06-29T13:55:36Z

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Keep Eye on Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie pegged Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Sixers at No. 28. It seems like he was going under the assumption that Ben Simmons would be jettisoned this offseason, though. Scouts are worried about Dosunmu’s jumper — “wonky shot mechanically,” per Vecenie — but there is no question the kid could be a plug-and-play starter with his combination of athleticism, vision, defensive ability, length, and poise.

Ayo Dosunmu was asked who he models his game after and he answered SGA and Jrue Holiday. — David Weeks (he/him) (@W33k5) July 25, 2021

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder averaged 20.1 points and 5.3 assists per game last season in 28 games. Dosunmu shot 39% from three-point range but it came on under 100 attempts (82), plus his free-throw shooting — 75% on 340 career attempts — left a lot to be desire. If the Sixers are getting rid of Simmons, they are going to need another defensive stopper. And Dosunmu fits that bill.

Quentin Grimes, Houston Sharpshooter

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony put Quentin Grimes on the Sixers’ roster in the first round. He’s a legitimate sniper who shot 40.3% from beyond the arc last year at the University of Houston. Grimes averaged 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Cougars and earned American Player of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder can wow with his long-range jumper, but he’s also one of the savviest defenders in this year’s draft. ESPN described Grimes’ fit for Philly in their latest mock draft:

The Sixers will be looking to surround their core with as much 3-point shooting as possible after a disappointing playoff exit. Enter Grimes, one of the best shooters in the college game, who showed a lot more versatility as a passer than he had previously gotten credit for in what was an outstanding week of play at the NBA combine. Grimes looks physically ready to help a team after playing a major role taking one of the best defensive teams in college basketball to the NCAA Final Four.