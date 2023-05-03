NBA Exec Floats Sixers Playoff Rival as Logical Trade Return for Ben Simmons

A league executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Brooklyn Nets are looking at acquiring a big who could score, like John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks. However, to make something like that work would be if they can find a way to trade former Philadelphia 76ers‘ no. 1 pick Ben Simmons.

“The Nets want some guys who can score, and (Collins) can score. But the only way they (the Nets) can really do something big, can really get someone who can score in there, is if they can get a taker for Ben Simmons,” the exec told Deveney.

The exec then explained why Simmons could potentially work on a team like the Hawks, though it would take some convincing.

“There aren’t a lot of teams where that would make sense, but Atlanta is one of them because you need to build a defensive group around Trae Young.

“Now, if you’re the Nets, you still have to convince Atlanta that Simmons wants to play. Obviously, that is the question around him right now.”

Collins was a playoff rival of the Sixers when he helped the Hawks advance past the Sixers in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

John Collins' dunk over Joel Embiid | 76ers vs Hawks Game 6

Proposed Trade Sends Ben Simmons to Spurs

To give Simmons a fresh start, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a trade in which the following would occur.

Nets receive: Doug McDermott and 2023 Phoenix Suns First-Round Pick

Spurs receive: Simmons

Hughes explained how the trade could work contract-wise between the two teams.

“San Antonio’s hoard of cap space means it can onboard Simmons’ deal without issue. As long as the Spurs believe there’s enough upside to justify giving up a quality shooter in McDermott and a late first-rounder from the Suns, they can handle the two years and $78.2 million left on Simmons’ contract,” Hughes said.

Hughes added that it’s tough to know what exactly Simmons’ trade value is at the moment, but going to the Spurs could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

“Again, gauging Simmons’ value is tough. If the Spurs demanded a first-rounder in exchange for all the cap relief they’d be giving the Nets, it wouldn’t be out of bounds. If Brooklyn determined Simmons’ worth was too low to trade him at all, and that it might be better to wait and see if improved health opens up the market at the 2024 deadline, that might also be sensible.

“Simmons, though, could use a clean slate. The Spurs can provide one.”

James Harden Reflects on Historic Performance

After James Harden tied a playoff career-high scoring-wise with 45 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, James Harden reflected on how well he played.

“I haven’t felt one of those zones in a minute,” Harden said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “You know what I mean? Just to be aggressive and shoot the basketball and do what I want.

“That felt really good. … I’m capable of doing it, so it felt good. It felt good to make those shots, to give ourselves a chance.”

Harden’s performance propelled the Sixers to a 1-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.