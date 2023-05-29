Sixers Make Final Decision on New Head Coach: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have hired their newest coach, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they have hired former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as their next head coach.

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2023

Nurse won a title with the Raptors during the 2018-19 season, then won the league’s Coach of the Year award the following season after helping them get the no. 2 seed after losing Kawhi Leonard. He helped guide the Raptors to three playoff appearances during his time as head coach before parting ways with the team after the 2022-23 season after they failed to make the playoffs.

Nurse has connections to Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, as Morey hired him to be the head coach of the Houston Rockets‘ G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, in 2011.

Reuniting With Daryl Morey ‘Enticing’ For Nick Nurse

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on May 27 that the possible reunion between Nurse and Morey was appealing to the former.

“Sources have said that reuniting with Morey is very much enticing to Nurse,” Pompey wrote.

Pompey delved further into the relationship that the two have with one another because of their days working together on the Rockets.

“It’s no secret that Nurse has a great relationship with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. As the Houston Rockets general manager, Morey hired Nurse before the 2011-12 season to coach the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate.”

Pompey also gave the full details of the interview process between the Sixers and Nurse before the Sixers decided to hire him.

“Nurse interviewed with the Sixers on Monday before meeting with the Suns on Thursday. The 55-year-old coach is pondering the best destination for him, according to sources. However, a source would not say if the Sixers offered him the gig.

“Sources said earlier this week that the Sixers will have a better idea what direction their search to replace Doc Rivers is headed in by week’s end. Rivers was let go on May 16 after he failed to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for three straight seasons.”

Danny Green Said Sixers Should Hire Monty Williams

Former Sixers’ sharpshooter Danny Green explained on his podcast, “Inside the Green Room,” why he believes the Sixers should have hired former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

“I think Monty can coach Joel (Embiid). We don’t know what’s gonna happen with James Harden. So I think he’s a good fit and (has) a positive attitude. Teach them how to play the right way, unselfish basketball,” Green said.

Williams has experience with the Sixers, having played for them in his last season as a pro during the 2002-03 season, then became an assistant for them during the 2018-19 season.

Alternatively, Green believed that Nurse should be the Suns’ next head coach in that same soundbite. Ultimately, the Sixers went with Nurse instead. Green won his second of three titles while playing under Nurse when he played for the Raptors during the 2018-19 season. That included beating the Sixers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.