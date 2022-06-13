Sixers Looking to Package 3-Time Champion in Trade: Report

Since being acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers back on draft night 2020, Danny Green has been a vital piece to the locker room. Along with being a mentor to the younger players, he brought much-needed championship experience to a team looking to make a run at the NBA title.

For the second-straight year, Green’s season ended prematurely due to injury. During Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the veteran wing suffered a torn ACL after being caught in a nasty spill under the rim. Green remains confident that he can make a return next season, but an injury of this magnitude at his age could be detrimental.

With Green’s future uncertain, it appears the Sixers could be looking to move on from him. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer recently reported that Philly is eyeing trades involving Green and the 23rd pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Sixers are exploring trades involving this pick and Danny Green, according to sources. While Green was an important two-way wing for the Sixers, he tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee in May and now he has an expiring $10 million contract.

Green appeared in 62 games for the Sixers this season and averaged 5.9 PPG while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Sixers Select Blake Wesley in Mock Draft

Since the Brooklyn Nets opted to defer the Sixers’ first-round pick for this year, mock drafts have had to adjust accordingly. In his latest addition, Kevin O’Connor has Philly going in a different direction compared to others. With the 23rd selection, he has the Sixers taking Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley.

If they end trading the pick, I’d imagine a raw, high-upside player like Wesley would have wide appeal. If the Sixers keep it, taking a swing could pay off since they don’t have a first again until 2024 after the Nets deferred this year’s pick to take Philly’s 2023 selection instead.

Wesley is a 6-foot-5 guard/wing fresh off his freshman campaign at Notre Dame. In his lone college season, he averaged 14.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.3 SPG. Some of Wesley’s player comparisons included Tyler Herro and legendary sixth man Jamal Crawford.

Denver Nuggets Could be Potential Trade Partner

If Daryl Morey is throwing out feelers on this trade package, one team of interest could be the Denver Nuggets. Now under new leadership in the front office, they are looking to shake things up around the back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets have already begun the revamping of their roster. ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reported they are sending veteran forward JaMychal Green and a future first-round pick to the OKC Thunder in exchange for the 30th pick in the upcoming draft.

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

If Denver is looking to stockpile trade capital, they could be interested in acquiring Green and the 23rd pick. Rumors have emerged they are looking to move Will Barton, who would be an ideal fit on the Sixers’ roster. The 31-year-old averaged 14.7 PPG and shot 36.5% from three on high volume in 71 games for the Nuggets this season.

Even with Green’s uncertainty following injury, a contending team might still be willing to roll the dice, given his extensive playoff and championship resume.