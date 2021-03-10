Sixers Have Intriguing In-House Options at NBA Trade Deadline

All the talk has been centered on what the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have on the roster. Maybe everyone should shift the focus on what the Sixers do have — with tempered expectations, of course.

The Delaware Blue Coats are one win away from claiming the NBA G-League championship, in case you haven’t been paying attention. They destroyed Raptors 905, 127-100, on Tuesday night to advance to the finals, slated for Thursday versus Lakeland (4:30 p.m., ESPN2).

It was a clinic in fundamental basketball, mostly put on by leading G-League MVP candidate Paul Reed. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound big man went off for 26 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 10-of-18 from the field. He couldn’t be stopped.

“He plays with a high motor, there’s a lot going on,” Blue Coats head coach Connor Johnson said of Reed, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s aggressive trying to score, but I think he’s made steps thus far refining his game to be a complete offensive player that can fit in with other guys that are going to need the ball a lot. I think that’s a huge positive for the Sixers.”

Great win @blue_coats ! @Bball_paul took over that game down the stretch 26pts/12reb! — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) March 3, 2021

Reed was seen as a possible draft-day steal when the Sixers took him in the second round (58th overall). There were questions about his defense and three-point shooting, but the rookie has committed himself to improve in both areas. He went 3-of-5 from deep on Tuesday night and recorded three blocks. Now there is talk of the big club possibly calling him up for the stretch run.

Why not? Reed is on a two-way contract and allowed 50 games under the new COVID-19 rules. He’s only seen action in five NBA contests: 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. He has 45 games of eligibility left.

#BlueCoats Paul Reed on leading the G-League in double-doubles(11): “I’m supposed to be doing this, if I wasn’t leading the G-League right now, for me it’d be a problem. I got plans on leading the NBA so I’m supposed to be doing this.”#BubbleCoats | #PaulReed #Sixers | #NBA pic.twitter.com/inrtqc66pc — Justin Persicketti (@j_persicketti) March 6, 2021

Isaiah Joe Improving His Three-Point Shot

Wait, there’s another young player making waves in the G-League. His name is Isaiah Joe and he’s already been discussed in this space. The second-round pick (48th overall) out of Arkansas was equally impressive on Tuesday night as he dropped 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting (5-of-14 on three-pointers).

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers already talked about Joe’s G-League assignment being a temporary one, but his contributions to the Blue Coats’ title run have significantly upped his stock. Unlike Reed, Joe signed a three-year deal and doesn’t have to abide by the two-way contract rules.

“I think he’s a smart player,” Johnson said of Joe. “He obviously fits well in the Sixers’ system, which is the same sort of stuff we’re doing here. He knows where to play, he’s got active hands, he communicates through everything, and so I’ve been very impressed with his basketball IQ and a general sense of movement on both ends.”

Blue Coats complete another blowout and will play for the G League title. Paul Reed with 26 points (3 of 5 from 3), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals. Isaiah Joe cooled off in the second half, but my guy Braxton Key caught fire (21 points, 5 of 6 from 3). — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) March 10, 2021

Joe played in 20 games for the Sixers and averaged 4.3 points in 12.0 minutes per game. His main issue seemed to be knocking down treys, but he’s been letting them rip at a blistering pace in the G-League. Joe has attempted 29 three-pointers in two playoff games (41.4%) while playing suffocating defense.

P.J. Tucker Would ‘Relish’ Trade to Sixers

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer included a nugget in his trade deadline roundup saying that P.J. Tucker would “relish” a trade to Philly. Daryl Morey was Houston Rockets general manager when Tucker signed there and the two are considered close.

The landscape for dealing P.J. Tucker appears much greener. The Bucks, Nets, Heat, Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have all expressed interest, sources said. Tucker would relish joining Philadelphia and former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, and the Sixers are one of the few contenders with real picks at their disposal.

PJ Tucker fits the defensive identity of the #Sixers, adds more shooting, and gives an option of a small ball five for the second unit. Acquiring him in a trade or buyout would be an instant upgrade. — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcC973) March 5, 2021

The 35-year-old stretch forward is an interesting name to watch in the coming days as he’s likely to be moved in some fashion, either via a trade or buyout from Houston. He’s averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists while shooting a career-worst 31.4% from deep.