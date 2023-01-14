P.J. Tucker Claps Back at Sixers Fans Over Criticism

While being interviewed by Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Philadelphia 76ers wing PJ Tucker talked about how he responds to criticism from Sixers’ fans regarding his offensive role on the team.

“I get it every day!” Tucker told Carlin. “Walking the streets, people be like, ‘Hey Tuck! You think you can score more and this, that, and the third,’ but for me, man, if you look, I take maybe one or two shots per game. I don’t even shoot the ball a lot. So I don’t know how they want me to score a bunch of points if I don’t get the chance to shoot the ball, but to me, it’s definitely not about that.”

In 39 games this season, Tucker is averaging 3.3 points a game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.

Tucker also talked about what he does when Sixers fans get on his case.

“They’ve been on me. I’ve told a couple of them, just take a look back to the playoffs last year. I’ll be back there in a second. They all laugh when I say that.”

Tucker is referencing when he and his previous team, the Miami Heat, defeated the Sixers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tucker Reflects on Last Season’s Playoff Series

Tucker talked about what his impression of the Sixers was when they played against the Heat in last year’s postseason.

“As a player, naturally, you kind of look at that,” Tucker said. “You always look at teams you feel like you can go to. Especially knowing free agency’s coming up. You kind of clear up your mind in the playoffs, but even during the season, you play against teams. You see yourself, you know how you play, you’re honest with yourself. You know teams that you fit with and teams you don’t. So it makes it a lot easier being a veteran knowing that kind of stuff for sure.”

Tucker also talked about his relationship with former teammate and former Sixer Jimmy Butler after he left the Heat to join the Sixers.

“He got over it a little bit. Obviously, it still stings. It’s still kinda early, but I talked to Jimmy a lot. That’s my boy for life,” Tucker said.

Insider Explains Why Tucker Will Remain With Starters

Despite the impressive play of De’Anthony Melton this season, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer explained why he believes Melton will not replace Tucker in the starting lineup.

“I don’t see it happening,” Pompey said. “That would likely kill Tucker. The forward probably joined the Sixers with the understanding that he was going to start. You can always play Tucker less and Melton more in regards to minutes during the game. But I think you might lose Tucker by taking him out of the starting lineup.”

Pompey then delved into how Tucker impacts the game, even if statistics don’t support him.

“He does a lot of things that don’t show up on the box score. He’s like a general out there. He doesn’t need the ball to be effective. Tucker is happy just doing his role. And he brings physicality to the Sixers.”

Pompey added that Melton may be better overall as a player, but Tucker fits better with the starters.

“So Melton may be a better overall basketball player at this stage of their careers, but Tucker is a better fit to start alongside offensive-minded players in Embiid, Harden, Maxey, and Harris,” Pompey said.

Tucker has started in every single game he’s played with the Sixers this season.